Cameron Smith Withdraws Ahead Of LIV Golf Miami Second Round
Cameron Smith will be replaced by New Zealand's Ben Campbell for the final two rounds at Trump National Doral
Cameron Smith has been forced to withdraw prior to the second round of LIV Golf Miami due to illness, with it reported that the Australian was suffering from food poisoning that he picked up earlier in the week in Florida.
The Riper GC captain will be replaced by reserve player, Ben Campbell, who makes his LIV debut. The New Zealander has history with Smith, having beaten the 2022 Open Champion by one stroke to claim the 2023 Hong Kong Open.
While the timing of Smith's illness is inopportune, with The Masters taking place next week, the 30-year-old is expected to make a full recovery in time for Augusta National.
Smith will be eyeing up a good performance at the first men's Major championship of the year as he looks to propel himself back up the World Rankings and aid his bid to qualify for the Paris Olympics in the summer.
Cam Smith is a WD following the first round of LIV Golf Miami due to illness. #LIVGolf pic.twitter.com/i9aGCsJel0April 6, 2024
The Australian, who is behind compatriots Jason Day, Min Woo Lee, Adam Scott and Cameron Davis in the rankings, admitted earlier in the week that he's "desperate" to feature in the tournament, but admitted the limited options mean there is more pressure to perform.
"I have to play well to get there," he said. "I know I have to play well, and I’m probably only going to get three or four shots at it before they make the selection. I guess it is more pressure."
Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He is now a freelance journalist who also works for The Independent, Metro, UEFA and Stats Perform.
