'It's One That I've Always Wanted' - Cameron Smith Commits To Fourth Home Event Of Australian Summer
The LIV golfer will play in his fifth home event this year after signing up for the Australian Open at Kingston Heath Golf Club and The Victoria Golf Club from November 28 to December 1.
LIV Golf's Cameron Smith has committed to play in the Australian Open later this year - marking his fifth home event of 2024.
The man from Brisbane, Queensland has already teed it up at LIV Golf Adelaide - helping his Ripper GC team to a thrilling playoff success on home soil - and is currently in the field for four more Australian tournaments before Christmas.
Firstly, between October 31 and November 3, Smith will play the Queensland PGA Championship - the fifth event on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia calendar. He will then move on to the New South Wales Open at Murray Downs (Nov 14-17) before switching his attention to DP World Tour competitions thereafter.
The Australian PGA Championship is first up at Royal Queensland GC between November 21-24, and the Australian Open takes place between November 28 and December 1. The final chapter of Smith's latest Australian odyssey will see him attempt to win the Stonehaven Cup for the first time at his 12th attempt.
Twice has the 31-year-old come up painfully short in the past - the most brutal of which arrived when he lost to Jordan Spieth in a playoff at the 2016 championship. The very next year, a week before landing the first of three Australian PGA Championships, Smith ended fourth at his national open.
𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗳𝗶𝗿𝗺𝗲𝗱.Major champion, Cam Smith will be chasing his first Stonehaven Cup next month! #AusOpenGolfhttps://t.co/42ZyrUmy4HOctober 8, 2024
Speaking to ABC News about the subject, Smith said: "I don't know if it's been a difficult tournament for me but there's been a couple of hard pills to swallow in the past.
"I've been close a couple of times, lost in a play-off, so there's definitely some motivation there to win it and get that trophy.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"It's one that I've always wanted to win, one that's always been on my radar and I feel like I've prepped for a lot and I just haven't been able to do it yet."
Ripper GC's captain will be joined by a host of high-profile names at the Australian Open, including fellow Australians Min Woo Lee, Jason Day, Cam Davis, and Hannah Green - the leading Aussie woman at the dual-gender tournament. Defending champion and LIV golfer Joaquin Niemann has also committed to the Australian Open.
Hoping to peak at exactly the right time as he hunts that elusive national open crown, Smith explained his busier Australian summer schedule.
He said: "I've just got some extra time, and I feel like last year I had a lot of time off and got to do some really cool things in Australia that I haven't been able to do," the 31-year-old said.
"I really wanted to be prepped for the last couple of events, they're obviously smaller tournaments but I think it's good to give back to Australian golf wherever I can.
"I had some spare time so rather than sitting on the lounge, actually doing some work and prepping for the big ones — not only at the end of year but leading into next year — it just made a little bit of sense for me to do that."
Cameron Smith Australian Summer Schedule
|Tour
|Event
|Date
|Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia
|Queensland PGA Championship
|October 31 - November 3
|PGA Tour of Australasia
|New South Wales Open
|November 14-17
|DP World Tour/PGA Tour of Australasia
|Australian PGA Championship
|November 21-24
|DP World Tour/PGA Tour of Australasia
|Australian Open
|November 28 - December 1
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
-
-
We've Tested These Portable Launch Monitors And They Are Now More Than $100 Off This Amazon Prime Big Deal Days
We are big fans of portable launch monitors as they can take your game to the next level and not break the bank, especially as two of our favorites are discounted from Amazon right now
By Conor Keenan Published
-
FedEx Open de France Prize Money Payout 2024
The Back 9 phase of the DP World Tour season continues with a visit to the venue for the men’s and women’s Olympics golf tournaments
By Mike Hall Published
-
Rory McIlroy Sees Tours 'Doing Their Own Thing For The Foreseeable Future' As Talks Over Future Of Men's Pro Game Continue
The four-time Major winner thinks there could be progress in the talks by the end of the year, but that it could be some time until the main circuits come back together
By Mike Hall Published
-
'Blow It Up' - Robert MacIntyre Reveals Why He Dislikes The Old Course's Famous Road Hole
After finishing T25 at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, the Scot admitted that he's not a fan of the Old Course's famous 17th, the Road Hole
By Mike Hall Published
-
‘If I Need To Play I’m Going To Play’ – Tyrrell Hatton Targets Automatic Ryder Cup Qualification After Dunhill Links Win
The LIV golfer won the DP World Tour event for a record third time, giving his chances of qualifying automatically for the 2025 Ryder Cup a boost in the process
By Mike Hall Published
-
Tyrrell Hatton Wins Record Third Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Title Via 72nd-Hole Birdie At St Andrews
The LIV golfer poured in a birdie on the last to claim a third Alfred Dunhill Links Championship title and help boost his Ryder Cup chances
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated
-
Asia-Pacific Amateur Champion Confirms He Will Give Up Major Starts In Favor Of Immediate DP World Tour Chance
China's Wenyi Ding confirmed he will be leaving college and giving up starts at The Masters and The Open Championship in favor of immediately starting his pro career
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Which Celebrities Made The Cut At The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship?
From Bill Murray to John Elway and Gareth Bale, see which celebrity golfers earned the right to play St Andrews once again and which headed home early...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Final Round Tee Times
Tyrrell Hatton leads by one stroke, as the Englishman heads out alongside Nicolas Colsaerts at 11.33am, local time, on the Old Course
By Matt Cradock Published
-
8 Big Names To Miss The Cut At The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
Tyrrell Hatton leads going into Sunday at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, with a number of big names missing out on one last round at the Old Course
By Matt Cradock Published