California Courses Dominate Arccos Most Played List In 2022

Eight of the top 10 courses played by Arccos users last year were in California

Golfers walk down the fairway carrying their bags
(Image credit: Arccos Golf)
Elliott Heath
By Elliott Heath
published

Eight of the top 10 most played golf courses by Arccos users last year were in California, the shot tracking company has announced.

The majority of the eight were in the San Francisco area of the Golden State, with the Earth and Fire courses at Dubai's Jumeriah Golf Estates making up the other two courses in the top 10.

Top of the list was Baylands Golf Links. Formerly Palo Alto Municipal, the course was renovated in 2018 by Forest Richardson and renamed. Baylands Golf Links saw a total of 1,497 Arccos member rounds played last year – equating to almost 125 rounds each month.

“California is by far the most popular destination for the Arccos community and the courses around the San Francisco area in particular are clearly where golfers choose to leverage Arccos most often,” said Darren Feeney, Arccos’ Vice President of Marketing.

“We love seeing rounds from around the globe appear on our list as it clearly showcases why Arccos is golf’s #1 on-course tracking system,” he added.

The 18th hole at the Earth Course, Dubai

The Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates, home to the DP World Tour Championship

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Next on the ‘Most Played’ list came Presidio Golf Course (1,335) and Monarch Bay (1,211), followed by the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai (1,191), Rustic Canyon at Moorpark, CA (1,173), 2020 PGA Championship venue TPC Harding Park (1,153) and Boundary Oak at Walnut Creek, CA (1,147) in seventh place.

Rounding out the top 10 as the eighth most played course was Penmar at Venice, CA (1,130), closely followed by The Fire Course at Jumeirah Estates in Dubai (1,113) in ninth and San Jose Municipal, CA (1,086) in tenth.

Other notable courses high up the list included Trump International and The Els Club in Dubai, Foxhills and Royal North Devon in England, Royal Queensland and Tea Tree Gully in Australia, plus a host of top-ranked US courses such as Oakmont, Torrey Pines (North & South), Poppy Hills, Half Moon Bay, Westchester CC, and Chambers Bay.

Arccos members have now recorded more than 650 million shots during 13.5 million rounds in 162 countries worldwide - the largest on-course dataset in golf sourced from 700 billion separate data points.

Top 10 most played courses by Arccos users in 2022:

  • Baylands Golf Links (1,947)
  • Presidio Golf Course (1,335)
  • Monarch Bay (1,211)
  • Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates (1,191)
  • Rustic Canyon at Moorpark (1,173)
  • TPC Harding Park (1,153)
  • Boundary Oak at Walnut Creek (1,147) 
  • Penmar at Venice, CA (1,130)
  • Fire Course at Jumeirah Estates (1,113)
  • San Jose Municipal (1,086)
Elliott Heath
Senior Staff Writer

