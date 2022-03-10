Caddie Reveals He Got Fired Within 24 Hours

PGA Tour caddie Brent Henley has revealed he was hired and fired by an unnamed player all within 24 hours. Henley has caddied for the likes of former PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Woody Austin, a four-time winner on the PGA Tour, and tasted victory in the first event he ever caddied at, as Garrett Willis became just the fourth player to win on his PGA Tour debut at the 2001 Tucson Open.

But it’s not all been plain sailing for Henley, as he revealed on Twitter.

I got hired and fired in less than 24 hours!! Never caddied 1 hole for the guy. That is a first. 🤣🤣. In @KipHenley words “caddying ain’t easy”.March 10, 2022 See more

When pressed by a follower to reveal the player who hired and fired him, Henley replied there was no chance of ever disclosing that information, though he added that he ‘did understand his thinking’.

Henley, who also caddied for Robert Garrigus and John Mallinger says his greatest memory was being part of the winning team on the 2007 Presidents Cup team while caddying for Woody Austin.

Henley is the younger brother of Kip Henley, who is also a PGA Tour caddie and has been on the bag for Stewart Cink, Austin Cook, Vijay Singh and Brian Gay. Kip last year told The Caddie Network that being a PGA Tour caddie isn’t without its problems.

“Most people have no idea what it’s like to be a caddie on the PGA Tour,” said Kip. “They think that everyone makes money like crazy, but truly, there are only a handful of guys that never struggle as a caddie. The rest of us caddies have to hop around and try to stay on a bag. We make a weekly salary and try to cut corners as best as we can. But unless your player makes the cut, you’re not making any money.”