Bubba Watson Resigns From PGA Tour

Bubba Watson has resigned his PGA Tour membership following his move to LIV Golf.

The two-time Masters champion was still in the FedEx Cup standings due to the fact that he hadn't made his LIV debut yet but he revealed he had resigned on Twitter, saying he will be removed from the rankings after Sunday. It means he'll avoid any PGA Tour suspensions and joins a number of other LIV players to resign their memberships including Dustin Johnson, Kevin Na, Sergio Garcia and Louis Oosthuizen.

It may have come after being pressured by popular account Monday Q Info (@acaseofthegolf1), which called for him to resign in order to allow others opportunities.

"Dear @bubbawatson, I respect your reasons for signing with LIV, and I also know you understand players chasing the Tour as you played mini-tours for years before making it," Monday Q Info wrote to Watson. "If you resign your Tour membership 4 players will earn a spot in KFT finals. I hope you consider it."

I have resigned from @PGATour. Was told I will be removed from rankings after Sunday. Not sure how that plays out. Up to the Tour.August 10, 2022 See more

The American was announced as a new signing for the Saudi-backed series last month, where it was confirmed that he would be a non-playing team captain at the next event on the LIV Golf schedule in Boston next month. It hasn't been confirmed as to which of the 12 LIV Golf teams he will be captaining.

Watson hasn't teed it up since May's PGA Championship having been sidelined with a knee injury and will play in the LIV Golf Invitational Series this year or in next year's LIV Golf League when he is fit to play.

He signed a deal reported to be in the region of $50 million.