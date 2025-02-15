Bryson DeChambeau Uses Fan's Balcony During Chaotic LIV Golf Adelaide Second Round

Bryson DeChambeau is, arguably, the biggest name in the world of golf and, during the second round of LIV Golf Adelaide, the US Open champion produced yet another viral moment.

Playing the par 5 13th, DeChambeau blocked his tee shot right and, in the middle of the shrub, didn't have a clear sight to the flag. Because of this, the American was forced to use a nearby balcony to get a yardage with his rangefinder.

After jumping the fence and returning to his golf ball, DeChambeau chipped out and almost made a miraculous par, with a bogey six dropping him back to one-under for his round.

Playing alongside Abraham Ancer, who finished with a share of the lead after a five-under 67, the Mexican spoke about DeChambeau's ordeal at the 13th, stating: “I was in the middle of the fairway, and he blocked it right, and off the tee you can’t really see where that would land because there’s some trees.

“Myself and DJ (Dustin Johnson) were in disbelief like where did he find that ball. He ended up hitting it in the middle of the fairway from the bush, and I think he almost made par, which would have been insane. I see him in the house on the balcony. I had no idea what was going on.”

The use of someone's balcony was only one of the many moments of DeChambeau's chaotic second round at The Grange.

Birdieing three of his first nine holes, the US Open champion moved into contention before engaging with and riling up the crowd at the par 3 12th, or the 'Watering Hole' as it's called. Although the crowd were on his side, DeChambeau bogeyed the hole, before the balcony incident at the par 5 13th led to another bogey.

Unable to stop the rot, more bogeys followed at the 14th, 16th and 17th, before a birdie at the 18th stopped the bleeding. If the drama at the 12th and 13th wasn't enough, DeChambeau also drove the ball 415-yards onto the green at the par 4 15th.

Finishing with a one-over-par round of 73, the Crushers GC captain sits at three-under and six shots back of a three-way tie for the lead.

Amongst the leaders are Ancer, Torque GC's Carlos Ortiz and Majesticks GC's Sam Horsfield. The trio are nine-under and three ahead of Joaquin Niemann at six-under. What's more, in the team event, Majesticks GC lead by one as they search for a first ever team victory on the LIV Golf League.