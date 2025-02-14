Why Australia Deserves To Have A Big Part In Golf's New Global Future
With golf possibly looking at a more global schedule in the future, we look at why Australia simply has to be at the forefront of those plans
Whatever the new world of men's pro golf looks like, most people would agree that a more global view needs to be taken - and few would argue that Australia needs to be top of the list for expansion.
The bumper crowds and electric atmosphere at the Grange Golf Club for LIV Golf Adelaide has proven what most of us already know - Australians love their sport and love their golf.
LIV Golf Adelaide was named the World's Best Golf Event at the World Golf Awards in 2023 and 2024 as a result of not only the number of fans attending but their passion for the sport and the atmosphere they generated.
But it's not a new thing as Australia has a long and rich history in the game of golf and some of the best courses in the world - those factors combined with such a vibrant fanbase means there really should be a big tournament or two staged Down Under in golf's new future.
US President Tump's intervention could speed up a PGA Tour-PIF deal being concluded, with Rory McIlroy one of those leading the call for a world tour format for the top players on the planet moving forward.
Australian fans have already shown they'll come out in droves to see the best golfers in the world - throw in McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler to Bryson DeChambeau and of course home hopes Cameron Smith and Adam Scott and you could have an all-time event.
The southern hemisphere climate lends itself to events being staged in November, December and January, typically the offseason in pro golf so scheduling shouldn't be too much of a problem either.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
The size of the country and depth of quality of courses also means there could be something of an 'Australian Swing' if you revamped the Australian PGA, Australian Open and added a LIV Golf team event into the mix.
Rich history of golf in Australia
In truth it shouldn't have taken LIV Golf to open people's eyes to the potential of Australia, but thanks to Aussie Greg Norman's commitment to his home country the secret is now out that his homeland is a golfing hotbed.
Norman may be the most famous Aussie golfer but the list of greats is long - with none greater than five-time Open champion Peter Thomson, who won three Claret Jugs in a row, four in five years and added a fifth seven years later.
You have Major champions Ian Baker-Finch, Cameron Smith, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Steve Elkington and Geoff Ogilvy in the men's ranks, with Karrie Webb a seven-time Major champion, three-time Major winner Jan Stephenson and recently Minjee Lee with two Majors under her belt in the women's game.
The Australian Amateur Championship is the second-oldest men's event of its kind in the world, while the Australian Open dates back to 1904 and the Australian PGA Championship was established in 1929.
Both have some illustrious names on the trophies too - Gary Player, Seve Ballesteros, Hale Irwin and Sam Torrance all won the PGA, while Jack Nicklaus was a six-time Australian Open champion.
Player also won the Australian Open seven times while Arnold Palmer, Gene Sarazen, Bobby Locke and Tom Watson won the title in the early years before Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy added their names to the list in more recent times.
The point is, this is not breaking new ground or developing a new territory for golf, more like bringing back some famous old tournaments that in their day attracted Major-like fields. It should really be a no-brainer.
What would an Australian swing look like?
OK, so we're deep into the hypotheticals now but all indications are that talks are progressing and Jay Monahan has indicated that he, President Trump and even PIF boss Yasir Al-Rumayyan have the same sort of idea about what a 'one tour' golfing future looks like.
The PGA Tour have been accused of being too America-first before, and that was part of the reason for Norman being at the forefront of LIV Golf's emergence, so you'd think that this one tour idea would have some sort of global theme to it.
Again, things don't look too complicated logistically - the DP World Tour already co-sanctions the Australian Open and PGA tournaments so there's plenty of infrastructure already in place.
A post shared by LIV Golf (@livgolf_league)
A photo posted by on
Schedule-wise, those events taking place in November-December would be the sweetspot if the PGA Tour calendar looks similar to what it does right now - but of course things can change quickly.
If LIV Golf continues, as those in charge insist it will, then with a golfing harmony it would not be too hard to stage that as part of a three or four-week swing Down Under, with the PGA, Australian Open and LIV Golf team event all being held around the country.
Alternatively, a global schedule could look something like starting in the Middle East, heading to Australia and then moving straight to the West Coast Swing on the PGA Tour in February.
Schedules can be moved and changed about - but the main premise is that top-level golf needs to return to Oz in some form.
The glorious courses of the Australian sandbelt are some of the best in the world, but they're not the only ones - the tournaments are already in place and the fans are some of the best around. All we need now are the players.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
I've Been A Golfer For 45 Years. These Are The Funniest Things I've Witnessed On A Golf Course...
A collection of shambolic episodes from a 45-year golfing career of underachieving and embarrassing myself...
By Mark Townsend Published
-
The Ryder Cup Rookie Race Is Heating Up... How Many Of These Golfers Will Make Their Debuts At Bethpage Black?
We pick out a number of US and European golfers who could be in contention to make their Ryder Cup debuts later this year in New York
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Watch The Genesis Invitational Round Two: Live Streams, TV Coverage, Tee Times For Friday's Play
How to watch The Genesis Invitational on Friday February 14, with all the information on live streams and TV broadcasts for Round Two wherever you are in the world.
By Patrick Fletcher Published
-
'I’m A Huge Fan Of Rory But He Is Angering Me’ - Johnson Wagner Critical Of McIlroy’s 'Get Over It' Comments
Johnson Wagner was angered by Rory McIlroy's latest "get over it" comments, and feels the Northern Irishman is "trying to get his way in every way" in how the future of men's pro golf looks
By Paul Higham Published
-
Watch: Patrick Reed Sends Watering Hole Wild With LIV Golf Adelaide Ace
Patrick Reed sent the LIV Golf Adelaide fans wild when he hit a hole-in-one at the Watering Hole at the Grange Golf Club
By Paul Higham Published
-
PGA Tour Pro Flies Himself To Torrey Pines For Genesis Invitational
Maverick McNealy earned his pilot's license in 2023, and he's put that to good use to get to the PGA Tour signature event
By Mike Hall Published
-
Genesis Invitational Honors Tiger Woods' Late Mother With Torrey Pines Flag Tribute
The seventh hole pin flag at Torrey Pines' South Course will be white for the duration of the Genesis Invitational to honor his late mother, Kultida
By Mike Hall Published
-
Adam Scott Explains How President Trump Can Speed Up PGA Tour-PIF Deal
Adam Scott says Donald Trump's intervention can be a big positive for the PGA Tour-PIF deal - especially regarding the ongoing Department Of Justice investigation
By Paul Higham Published
-
‘He’s The Ultimate Dealmaker’ - Jay Monahan Confident President Trump Can Reunite Golf
Jay Monahan says "ultimate dealmaker" Donald Trump can help speed things along in the PGA Tour-PIF deal, after saying he held a productive meeting with the US President
By Paul Higham Published
-
‘Let’s Move Forward Together’ - Rory McIlroy In Passionate Plea For PGA Tour-LIV Golf Reunification
The World No.3 has urged togetherness as a deal between the PGA Tour and PIF appears to draw closer
By Mike Hall Published