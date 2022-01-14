Bryson DeChambeau Reveals Why He Turned Down Netflix

Netflix recently confirmed that a new docuseries focusing on the PGA Tour and golf's Major championships is being made, with a number of the game's most high profile stars confirmed for the show including Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson and many others. However, one player who will not be featuring in the show is 2020 US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau.

The Golfing Scientist, one of the golf's best-known and polarising figures, says a deal wasn't struck that was "very well" for him and he is also doesn't want to "take the light away" from players who are "already pretty far behind" him.

Speaking ahead of the Saudi International, DeChambeau explained his reasoning for declining to be part of the show. "I think it could potentially grow the game of golf in that regard. One, there wasn't a deal that was struck that was very well for my side of it. I love Netflix. I watch it. I have a great time with it. But just for me it wasn't right at the present moment," he said.

"I feel like people are seeing me on YouTube, Instagram, and they're getting a pretty dang good look inside my life. And to have more people come in and go even farther, which is almost impossible for what I'm giving out is just overall too invasive for me. I didn't really want any more than that because I do have to have a life outside of it.

"I do feel like I'm presenting this YouTube audience and continuing to grow and continuing to grow with Registry, my new content creation channel. Martin and Hogan, Hudson, these guys are all coming together to help grow the game of golf in that regard.

"There's a lot of great people on there. If I was to go on there, yeah, it would be cool to see, but I feel like there's a lot more interesting stories. You've got Harry Higgs. You've got numerous others. I don't want to take the light away from them for their potential to grow themselves in a manner that's unique to them, where they're already pretty far behind. They have the opportunity to grow a lot more than I do in that regard."

DeChambeau also spoke of his intentions to over-power Augusta National and continue with his quest to hit the golf ball further. He withdrew from this week's Sony Open due to wrist soreness and is set to make his next appearance at the Saudi International from 3rd-6th February.