Bryson DeChambeau Reveals Unique (And Humorous) Preparation For US Open
Bryson DeChambeau has implemented some new workouts into his gym routine after his runner-up finish at the PGA Championship
Fresh off his runner-up display at the PGA Championship, Bryson DeChambeau is back in the gym preparing for next month's US Open, albeit with some slightly different exercises.
The LIV Golf star delighted crowds as he pushed Xander Schauffele all the way in a thrilling final round at Valhalla, ultimately falling one shot short of the eventual winner.
The big-hitting American's recent form and YouTube content have seen him garner a newfound fan-favourite status and the 30-year-old is putting in the work to ensure he is ready for another crowd-pleasing display at next month's US Open.
Posting a light-hearted video on Instagram, the 2020 US Open revealed his new gym routine to work on his fist pumps, autograph-signing technique and cap tips in time for Pinehurst No.2
While his recent antics have earned the American a host of new fans, DeCheambeau has been frank in admitting that it's taken time to learn how to truly embrace his inner showman out on the course.
"It's actually funny, YouTube has helped me understand that a little bit more. When the moment comes, knowing what to do, what to say, how to act is really important," he reflected after the final round at the PGA Championship.
A post shared by Bryson DeChambeau (@brysondechambeau)
A photo posted by on
"You know, when I was younger I didn't understand what it was. Yeah, I would have great celebrations and whatnot, but I didn't know what it meant and what I was doing it necessarily for.
"Now I'm doing it a lot more for the fans and for the people around and trying to be a bit of an entertainer that plays good golf every once in a while."
While DeChambeau will return alongside PGA Tour players for the US Open, former three-time Major champion, Padraig Harrington, said his display at Valhalla showcased what a big miss the LIV captain is on a week-to-week basis.
"What I realised last week was, God, we miss Bryson, like Bryson was box office last week and really, really helped that tournament," Harrington said on the Golf Channel.
"Helped push Xander's win on, it was fantastic, exciting, interesting watching. So we do miss those guys."
Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He is now a freelance journalist who also works for The Independent, Metro, UEFA and Stats Perform.
