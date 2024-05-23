'God We Miss Bryson, Bryson Was Box Office Last Week' - Padraig Harrington Says DeChambeau And LIV Characters A Big Miss

Padraig Harrington says Bryson DeChambeau proved last week how much some LIV Golf stars are missed on the PGA Tour

After watching Bryson DeChambeau headline at the PGA Championship Padraig Harrington says he and other big LIV personalities have been a big miss on the PGA Tour.

DeChambeau made a big run at Valhalla and pushed Xander Schauffele all the way - forcing him to make a birdie on the last to claim his maiden Major title.

Not just his golf, but the way DeChambeau was pumped up throughout the tournament, his interactions with the crowds and down to his interviews - the American was a huge hit in Kentucky. 

It just emphasised why golf could do with all of the best, and most interesting, players all being at the some tournaments more often - as Harrington explained.

"What I realised last week was, God, we miss Bryson, like Bryson was box office last week and really, really helped that tournament," Harrington said on the Golf Channel.

"Helped push Xander's win on, it was fantastic, exciting, interesting watching. So we do miss those guys. 

"It's hard to believe we miss Patrick Reed, but that's just the way it is." 

Harrington says that the PGA Championship proved that LIV Golf and PGA Tour need to find some sort of solution to bring players together more often.

It's obviously a fluid, ever-changing situation, but Harrington says that having both tours continuing separately, but allowing for player movement between the two would be ideal.

Conjuring up memories of the old days of a more powerful European Tour, when their best players would travel to America to tackle big PGA Tour events would create a new, exciting rivalry.

"Ultimately, if you're looking to me for the perfect solution I would have at least the two tours and have some crossover like we did back in the day," Harrington added.

"Everybody's got a bit of chip on their shoulder, a certain amount of players can go back and forth, with a few invites or something like that.

"Rivalries are a good thing in sport, that's always been helpful. But we do need a solution I will say that. 

"Every day for the last two years I've had an opinion and all I've found is that it keeps moving and changing because the scene changes - I think everybody in golf wants a solution."

Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website.  Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush. 

