'God We Miss Bryson, Bryson Was Box Office Last Week' - Padraig Harrington Says DeChambeau And LIV Characters A Big Miss

After watching Bryson DeChambeau headline at the PGA Championship Padraig Harrington says he and other big LIV personalities have been a big miss on the PGA Tour.

DeChambeau made a big run at Valhalla and pushed Xander Schauffele all the way - forcing him to make a birdie on the last to claim his maiden Major title.

Not just his golf, but the way DeChambeau was pumped up throughout the tournament, his interactions with the crowds and down to his interviews - the American was a huge hit in Kentucky.

It just emphasised why golf could do with all of the best, and most interesting, players all being at the some tournaments more often - as Harrington explained.

"What I realised last week was, God, we miss Bryson, like Bryson was box office last week and really, really helped that tournament," Harrington said on the Golf Channel.

"Helped push Xander's win on, it was fantastic, exciting, interesting watching. So we do miss those guys.

"It's hard to believe we miss Patrick Reed, but that's just the way it is."

Harrington says that the PGA Championship proved that LIV Golf and PGA Tour need to find some sort of solution to bring players together more often.

It's obviously a fluid, ever-changing situation, but Harrington says that having both tours continuing separately, but allowing for player movement between the two would be ideal.

Conjuring up memories of the old days of a more powerful European Tour, when their best players would travel to America to tackle big PGA Tour events would create a new, exciting rivalry.

"Ultimately, if you're looking to me for the perfect solution I would have at least the two tours and have some crossover like we did back in the day," Harrington added.

"Everybody's got a bit of chip on their shoulder, a certain amount of players can go back and forth, with a few invites or something like that.

"Rivalries are a good thing in sport, that's always been helpful. But we do need a solution I will say that.

"Every day for the last two years I've had an opinion and all I've found is that it keeps moving and changing because the scene changes - I think everybody in golf wants a solution."