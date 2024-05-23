'God We Miss Bryson, Bryson Was Box Office Last Week' - Padraig Harrington Says DeChambeau And LIV Characters A Big Miss
Padraig Harrington says Bryson DeChambeau proved last week how much some LIV Golf stars are missed on the PGA Tour
After watching Bryson DeChambeau headline at the PGA Championship Padraig Harrington says he and other big LIV personalities have been a big miss on the PGA Tour.
DeChambeau made a big run at Valhalla and pushed Xander Schauffele all the way - forcing him to make a birdie on the last to claim his maiden Major title.
Not just his golf, but the way DeChambeau was pumped up throughout the tournament, his interactions with the crowds and down to his interviews - the American was a huge hit in Kentucky.
It just emphasised why golf could do with all of the best, and most interesting, players all being at the some tournaments more often - as Harrington explained.
"What I realised last week was, God, we miss Bryson, like Bryson was box office last week and really, really helped that tournament," Harrington said on the Golf Channel.
"Helped push Xander's win on, it was fantastic, exciting, interesting watching. So we do miss those guys.
"It's hard to believe we miss Patrick Reed, but that's just the way it is."
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Harrington says that the PGA Championship proved that LIV Golf and PGA Tour need to find some sort of solution to bring players together more often.
It's obviously a fluid, ever-changing situation, but Harrington says that having both tours continuing separately, but allowing for player movement between the two would be ideal.
A post shared by Golf Today on Golf Channel (@gcgolftoday)
A photo posted by on
Conjuring up memories of the old days of a more powerful European Tour, when their best players would travel to America to tackle big PGA Tour events would create a new, exciting rivalry.
"Ultimately, if you're looking to me for the perfect solution I would have at least the two tours and have some crossover like we did back in the day," Harrington added.
"Everybody's got a bit of chip on their shoulder, a certain amount of players can go back and forth, with a few invites or something like that.
"Rivalries are a good thing in sport, that's always been helpful. But we do need a solution I will say that.
"Every day for the last two years I've had an opinion and all I've found is that it keeps moving and changing because the scene changes - I think everybody in golf wants a solution."
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
Xander Schauffele 2017 vs 2024: How PGA Champion Has Improved In Almost Every Category Since PGA Tour Rookie Season
A look at how the 2024 PGA Champion has improved in almost every single part of the game since his rookie season on the PGA Tour in 2016/17
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Benross Delta XT Hybrid Review
Is the Benross Delta XT hybrid worthy of a place in your bag? Sam De’Ath puts it to the test to find out
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
LIV Golf Announces Dallas Will Host Season-Ending Team Championship
Maridoe Golf Club has been confirmed as the venue for the 2024 season finale, as LIV Golf heads to Texas for the first time
By Mike Hall Published
-
LIV Golf’s Richard Bland Set For Senior Major Debut
The Englishman will tee it up in a senior Major for the first time after earning a one-time exemption to the tournament
By Mike Hall Published
-
Report: Term Sheets Exchanged Over Potential Deal Between PGA Tour And Saudi PIF With Negotiations 'Far From Dead'
The New York Times is reporting that a potential deal between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabian PIF "is far from dead" just days after two PGA Tour board members resigned citing a lack of movement in negotiations.
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Jon Rahm Named Second Highest-Paid Athlete In The World After LIV Golf Move
The Spaniard’s move to LIV Golf has made him one of the highest-paid athletes in the world
By Mike Hall Published
-
Patrick Reed’s Impressive Major Run Set To End At 124th US Open
The 2018 Masters champion has played in every men's Major since 2014 - but that record is set to come to an end at Pinehurst No.2 in June
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
LIV Golfer Thomas Pieters To Make First DP World Tour Start In Over A Year At Home Open This Week
Pieters - who joined the LIV Golf League in February 2023 - will tee it up at the Soudal Open on what is his competitive return to Belgium
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated
-
LIV Golfer Qualifies For First Major
Several LIV golfers failed to make it to the US Open via final qualifying, but for the one who did, it will mark his maiden Major appearance
By Mike Hall Published
-
US Open Final Qualifying 2024 - Who Made It And Who Missed Out
Some big names have made it to the Pinehurst No.2 Major, but others weren't so lucky in the first three of 13 final qualifiers, with a particularly high-profile exit coming right at the end of the day
By Mike Hall Published