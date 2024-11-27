Watch: Wild Celebrations As Bryson DeChambeau Makes Hole-In-One Over House On Day 16 Of Trying

LIV Golf star Bryson DeChambeau has been entertaining his social media followers for two weeks with his attempts to hit a hole-in-one over his house, with a devilish twist being that the number of attempts he has corresponds to the number of days he is on in the challenge.

His very first video came with the message: “This might take a while,” and it proved correct despite landing his one attempt just a foot away from the hole in the back garden of his property.

On he went after that promising start, uploading videos day after day as the number of attempts increased. Along the way, one of his efforts even bounced agonizingly back out of the hole on day 13, until we finally reached the 16th day.

As ever, the Crushers GC captain showed remarkable consistency as he landed ball after ball onto the green - notwithstanding two that hit nearby rocks - without really troubling the hole, until, just when it looked as though we were destined for a 17th video, he took his 14th attempt of the day.

Almost as soon as he hit it, DeChambeau pleaded, “Be good. Be good!” as another voice could be heard saying, “That could do it.” It did. The ball landed just to the right of the hole before trickling in.

Screams of,“It’s in, it’s in!” confirmed the news, and what followed were celebrations from DeChambeau that were arguably even more wild than those that greeted his final putt at June’s US Open at Pinehurst No.2.

Considering how many attempts it took, you can hardly blame him. DeChambeau made his ace on the 134th time of asking across the two weeks - still mightily impressive given the green was completely unsighted, but it must surely have come as a relief to get the job done, and all without smashing any of the many windows at the front of his house!

