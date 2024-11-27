Watch: Wild Celebrations As Bryson DeChambeau Makes Hole-In-One Over House On Day 16 Of Trying
The LIV Golf star has been posting daily video updates of his attempts to make an ace over his house - and he finally got there on day 16
LIV Golf star Bryson DeChambeau has been entertaining his social media followers for two weeks with his attempts to hit a hole-in-one over his house, with a devilish twist being that the number of attempts he has corresponds to the number of days he is on in the challenge.
His very first video came with the message: “This might take a while,” and it proved correct despite landing his one attempt just a foot away from the hole in the back garden of his property.
On he went after that promising start, uploading videos day after day as the number of attempts increased. Along the way, one of his efforts even bounced agonizingly back out of the hole on day 13, until we finally reached the 16th day.
As ever, the Crushers GC captain showed remarkable consistency as he landed ball after ball onto the green - notwithstanding two that hit nearby rocks - without really troubling the hole, until, just when it looked as though we were destined for a 17th video, he took his 14th attempt of the day.
A post shared by Bryson DeChambeau (@brysondechambeau)
A photo posted by on
Almost as soon as he hit it, DeChambeau pleaded, “Be good. Be good!” as another voice could be heard saying, “That could do it.” It did. The ball landed just to the right of the hole before trickling in.
Screams of,“It’s in, it’s in!” confirmed the news, and what followed were celebrations from DeChambeau that were arguably even more wild than those that greeted his final putt at June’s US Open at Pinehurst No.2.
Considering how many attempts it took, you can hardly blame him. DeChambeau made his ace on the 134th time of asking across the two weeks - still mightily impressive given the green was completely unsighted, but it must surely have come as a relief to get the job done, and all without smashing any of the many windows at the front of his house!
Get the top Black Friday deals right in your inbox: Sign up now!
The hottest deals and product recommendations during deals season straight to your inbox plus all the best game-changing tips, in-depth features and the latest news and insights around the game.
Deals season is upon us so be sure to check out our early picks for the best Black Friday golf deals as selected by our team of experts.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
I've Just Seen That TaylorMade Have Given My Favorite Winter Golf Ball An Excellent Black Friday Offer
Winter isn't the most enjoyable time to be a golfer but, for those like myself who still brave the conditions, I've just seen this offer on my favorite winter ball
By Matt Cradock Published
-
The 9 Golfers To Break 60 In 2024
There have been an extraordinary number of sub-60 rounds in 2024 so far – here are the details of the players who have achieved the feat
By Mike Hall Published
-
‘I Think We’ll Get There’ – Billionaire PGA Tour Investor Expects PGA Tour/PIF To Strike Deal
The Strategic Sports Group’s Steve Cohen thinks the PGA Tour and Saudi Public Investment Fund can agree a deal on the future of the men’s elite game
By Mike Hall Published
-
LIV Golfer Ian Poulter Rules Out Paying DP World Tour Fines
The LIV golfer has told Sports Illustrated’s Matt Vincenzi that he isn't considering paying fines due to the DP World Tour to allow him to rejoin the circuit and give him Ryder Cup eligibility
By Mike Hall Published
-
Patrick Reed Ends Long Wait For First Individual Title Since Leaving PGA Tour
The LIV golfer triumphed for the first time since 2021 by securing a three-stroke victory at the Asian Tour's Hong Kong Open
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'There Are Other Teams And My Agent Is Talking' - Eugenio Chacarra Hoping To Find New LIV Golf Team
The Spaniard finished in 'The Open Zone' following the 2024 LIV Golf season, and is hoping his recent run of form can land him a place in a side for 2025
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Opinion: Sergio Garcia Is A No-Brainer Pick For The 2025 Ryder Cup
The all-time leading points scorer looks set to be eligible for the 2025 Ryder Cup after rejoining the DP World Tour
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Sergio Garcia Rejoins DP World Tour
The Spaniard has rejoined the DP World Tour, opening the possibility of him resuming his record-breaking career on the European Ryder Cup team
By Mike Hall Published
-
44 LIV Golfers Confirmed For Saudi International
The majority of LIV's 54-man roster from 2024 are set to play the Asian Tour's season-ending event in Saudi Arabia
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Two LIV Golfers Claim Victory In Worldwide Events As Five Claim Top 10s
Lucas Herbert and Dean Burmester secured victories in New South Wales Open and Vodacom Origins of Golf, as the likes of Tyrrell Hatton and Cameron Smith earned top 10 finishes
By Matt Cradock Published