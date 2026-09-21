'Jeremy Was There In Spirit And I Think He Brought Me Good Fortune' - JJ Spaun Reveals Love Of 'Clarkson's Farm' Following BMW PGA Championship Glory

In a thrilling final round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, JJ Spaun held off a host of contenders to claim the title in his maiden appearance.

Among those cheering Spaun on as he closed with a five-under-par 67 to beat four players by two shots was his wife, Melody, who had brought along a surprise - a mask of English TV personality Jeremy Clarkson!

But why did the image of Clarkson make an appearance at one of the biggest moments of Spaun’s career?

Spaun made no secret of his love of playing outside the US during the week of the DP World Tour's flagship event.

Following his victory, he revealed just how deep his affection for England runs, including a particular fondness for Clarkson and his Amazon Prime series, the Cotswolds-set Clarkson's Farm.

He explained: “We've grown fond of him, along with the English culture, we actually take holidays in December in the Cotswolds, and we really enjoy his show.

“I went to his pub, The Farmer's Dog, with the hopes to catch a glimpse of him but he wasn't around.”

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Spaun even joked that Melody’s appearance with the mask of Clarkson brought him some luck.

He said: “Yeah, she said we would have a surprise guest following this week if I competed in the tournament and sure enough it was Friday morning, Thursday morning, I see the face of Jeremy Clarkson and her holding it. Jeremy was there in spirit and I think he brought me good fortune.”

But how did he and Melody become such devotees of Clarkson’s Farm? He explained: “My wife, I think she found it on Amazon. I think the first season might have been 2020 or something like that. But our first trip to the Cotswolds was 2023, and so we had no idea about it.

Spaun explained to reporters that he and Melody are fans of Clarkson's Farm (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I think it was, you know, we wanted to visit and be familiar with the Cotswolds and after we came back and enjoyed so much, we started seeking out more Cotswolds things.

“And then Clarkson’s Farm popped up and we watched the season and multiple seasons quickly. We loved it and it's hilarious.”

Spaun also revealed that, thanks to the pair’s love of the Cotswolds, Melody has encouraged him to play events in the UK.

“Oh, totally. My wife has been the main contributing factor for always coming across here to holiday,” he said. “Coming and encouraging me to play this event and the Scottish Open, The Open, and kind of turning it into like a family trip or holiday every time I play these weeks.

“It was a fun way to end the year in a positive way, and I couldn't have drawn it up any better.”

JJ Spaun said "Jeremy was there in spirit" (Image credit: Getty Images)

The pair's affection for the Cotswolds goes beyond holidays and watching Clarkson's Farm, too, with Melody even harbouring ambitions of owning a cottage in the picturesque region.

The 2025 US Open champion explained: “So it was 2025, and after I lost The Players, my wife, she wanted to make a bet with me.

“She goes: ‘If you win a tournament, like you're playing great, you finished second at the Honda, third, just lost in a playoff, I think you're going to win. If you win a tournament this year, you'll buy me a cottage in the Cotswolds.’

“‘No. That's not a big enough accomplishment to buy a cottage in England.’

“‘Okay. What about if you won a Major?’ ‘Of course if I won a Major, I'll do whatever you want.’

“And fast forward, she's sending me listings on Zillow the following day. It's hilarious. We've come to a compromise. We don't own a cottage yet.”