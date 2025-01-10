Watch Amateur Golfer Make Hole-In-One Over Bryson DeChambeau's House - And Pocket $100K
Bryson DeChambeau offered one amateur golfer $100,000 to make the same hole-in-one over his house that went viral - and he did it with ease
We all saw Bryson DeChambeau go viral with his hole-in-one challenge over his own house, but one lucky amateur golfer showed that it wasn't that hard as he landed an ace in just five attempts - to win $100,000 in the process.
DeChambeau's YouTube videos always make decent viewing, but he went cash crazy in his latest one with a series of challenges to random amateur golfers with a total of $150,000 up for grabs.
From putting challenges, a head-to-head hole for $10,000, a chip-off and even a one-hole match with the two-time Major champion with $20,000 on the line - DeChambeau was putting local amateurs through their paces.
But the highlight was undoubtedly when a golfer named Jimmy was taken to Bryson's house and given the challenge of hitting the same hole-in-one DeChambeau used for his viral challenge.
DeChambeau made it with his 14th shot of his 16th day attempting to hit the ace, but gave Jimmy seven hours, from 10am-5pm, to try and make the shot over his sprawling Texas mansion.
There's a lot of windows on DeChambeau's house as well, so you could forgive any nerves that Jimmy would have, but he started strong by hitting the green some 20 feet from the flag.
A couple of similar efforts prompted a club change, and after some help with the line and wind from DeChambeau's colleague on the roof, the magical fifth wedge shot changed Jimmy's life.
DeChambeau, despite being $100,000 out of pocket, was almost as thrilled as Jimmy when the ball dropped, bounced and ducked into the hole.
The pair raced around DeChambeau's house to retrieve the all-important golf ball from the hole, with Jimmy now $100,000 richer.
Among all the other cash challenges, one golfer called Paul Marshall played a hole against DeChambeau for $20,000, with a 150-yard head start playing off the red tees with Bryson from the tips.
But DeChambeau ripped a driver, smoked an iron into the green then made a long putt for an eagle to win the hole!
That along with the other challenges show the innovative nature of DeChambeau's online content, as by far the most active professional golfer on social media.
It seems he's just as happy making golf videos as he is playing on LIV Golf or in the Majors for his day job - and is a reason why he's one of the most popular pros in the men's game.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
