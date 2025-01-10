Watch Amateur Golfer Make Hole-In-One Over Bryson DeChambeau's House - And Pocket $100K

We all saw Bryson DeChambeau go viral with his hole-in-one challenge over his own house, but one lucky amateur golfer showed that it wasn't that hard as he landed an ace in just five attempts - to win $100,000 in the process.

DeChambeau's YouTube videos always make decent viewing, but he went cash crazy in his latest one with a series of challenges to random amateur golfers with a total of $150,000 up for grabs.

From putting challenges, a head-to-head hole for $10,000, a chip-off and even a one-hole match with the two-time Major champion with $20,000 on the line - DeChambeau was putting local amateurs through their paces.

But the highlight was undoubtedly when a golfer named Jimmy was taken to Bryson's house and given the challenge of hitting the same hole-in-one DeChambeau used for his viral challenge.

DeChambeau made it with his 14th shot of his 16th day attempting to hit the ace, but gave Jimmy seven hours, from 10am-5pm, to try and make the shot over his sprawling Texas mansion.

There's a lot of windows on DeChambeau's house as well, so you could forgive any nerves that Jimmy would have, but he started strong by hitting the green some 20 feet from the flag.

A couple of similar efforts prompted a club change, and after some help with the line and wind from DeChambeau's colleague on the roof, the magical fifth wedge shot changed Jimmy's life.

DeChambeau, despite being $100,000 out of pocket, was almost as thrilled as Jimmy when the ball dropped, bounced and ducked into the hole.

The pair raced around DeChambeau's house to retrieve the all-important golf ball from the hole, with Jimmy now $100,000 richer.

Make a Hole In One, Win $100,000! - YouTube Watch On

Among all the other cash challenges, one golfer called Paul Marshall played a hole against DeChambeau for $20,000, with a 150-yard head start playing off the red tees with Bryson from the tips.

But DeChambeau ripped a driver, smoked an iron into the green then made a long putt for an eagle to win the hole!

That along with the other challenges show the innovative nature of DeChambeau's online content, as by far the most active professional golfer on social media.

It seems he's just as happy making golf videos as he is playing on LIV Golf or in the Majors for his day job - and is a reason why he's one of the most popular pros in the men's game.