'That Should Tell You Everything' - Bryson DeChambeau Clarifies Position After PGA Tour Return Claims
Speaking before LIV Golf Hong Kong, DeChambeau reiterated his desire to help grow the 54-hole league following rumors he was set for a return to the PGA Tour
Crushers GC captain, Bryson DeChambeau has responded to claims he is set to depart LIV Golf in favor of a return to the PGA Tour next season.
Late last month, the Pull Hook Golf podcast published a post on X which stated DeChambeau had failed to agree a contract extension with LIV Golf and was set to rejoin the PGA Tour ahead of the 2026 campaign.
The post, which has not been verified, also said that DeChambeau was "looking for a $280M extension, which PIF rejected," with the message viewed over a million times.
In response to the social-media claim, Majesticks co-captain Lee Westwood labelled the report as "codswallop" on X before DeChambeau himself tackled the issue in his pre-LIV Golf Hong Kong press conference.
Asked about the stories in relation to his contract and future, the two-time Major winner said: "I’m very excited about the future of LIV Golf. I’m very excited to be the captain of the Crushers and continue our legacy that we’re starting to create.
"That’s my goal, to create this lasting legacy where we impact millions and millions of golfers’ lives around the world. That should tell you everything you [need to] know."
After joining the PIF-backed circuit in 2022, the Californian revealed he had signed a contract which expires at the end of 2026 and was worth "somewhat close" to $125 million - much of which was paid up front.
An instant return for DeChambeau would also require a change in PGA Tour rules as they currently state that LIV golfers are banned from all PGA Tour-sanctioned events for a year after their last start in the 54-hole league. Under the current guidelines, the 31-year-old would not be able to play on the PGA Tour until March 2026 at the earliest.
However, DeChambeau insisted he is not planning on going anywhere for the time being and believes his current tour is going from strength to strength.
He said: "I continue to see LIV Golf growing. It’s going to grow at an exponentiating pace for years to come, and we aren’t going anywhere."
In addition to rumors over DeChambeau's future, Fred Couples told Dave Mahler and Dick Fain of Seattle-based KJR FM on Monday that he felt Brooks Koepka was looking to come back to the PGA Tour less than three years after departing for a deal worth over $100 million.
Couples said: “I talk to Brooks Koepka all the time. I love Brooks Koepka. And, I’m not going to say anything extra except I talk to him all the time - where are you playing next and, you know, when you going and all this stuff - and he wants to come back, I will say that. I believe he really wants to come back and play the Tour."
The 1992 Masters champion's comments caused something of a stir online and led Phil Mickelson to call Couples "a low-class jerk" in a now-deleted post on X.
Both incidents occurred just before PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan provided an update regarding the ongoing discussions between LIV Golf's backers, the Saudi PIF and PGA Tour representatives.
Hopes of a reunified top-level circuit in men's pro golf had been raised recently when the aforementioned groups met with US President Donald Trump at the White House. However, a lack of positive noise afterwards meant expectations have cooled off since and the wait for a conclusion looks set to continue.
Prior to the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Monahan was quizzed over whether any LIV players had sounded him out over the possibility over a return to the PGA Tour in the near future, to which the commissioner replied: “I’m not going to get into any conversations that I did or didn’t have with players on LIV.
“I’m focused on the players that are on the PGA Tour. It takes all of my energy and my team’s energy to make sure that we’re continuing to improve and strengthen the PGA Tour and doing so in the eyes of fans.
"Ultimately, that question is going to be answered through the conversations that we’re having with the PIF.”
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
