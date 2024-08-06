Can LIV Golfers Play In The Ryder Cup?
The 2025 match at Bethpage Black is just over a year away, but will LIV golfers be able to play in it?
The 2025 Ryder Cup is just over a year away, where 12 of the game’s top US stars will take on a dozen of the best Europe has to offer at Bethpage Black.
But will LIV golfers have the chance to play, or have their decisions to join the big-money circuit scuppered their hopes?
The short answer is that LIV golfers are eligible for the match, but their chances of getting there are not as good as those on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.
The qualification process for US players has already begun. Like the previous edition at Marco Simone, it will see six automatic qualifiers based on money earned during a set period, with captain Keegan Bradley then picking six wildcards to complete the team.
Meanwhile, the Europeans have announced changes to their qualification process. Previously, a European Points List, which was based on Race to Dubai Ranking points, and a World Points List, which was based on Official World Golf Ranking points, were used to determine the six automatic qualifiers. After that captain Luke Donald was able to hand the remaining six a wildcard based on his judgment.
While the wildcard element hasn’t changed, a streamlined system will see one list, with points allocated across a range of different tournaments, including Majors, PGA Tour events and DP World Tour contests.
While that’s all well and good, neither the US qualification process nor the European system accounts for LIV Golf tournaments. So, where does that leave its players? Well, players for both teams can still qualify automatically, but to do so, they’ll need to play eligible events.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
For US players, one point is on offer for every $1,000 earned in an eligible event, meaning Majors take on extra importance.
One LIV Golf star who has already taken advantage of Majors is Bryson DeChambeau. He currently sits third on the points list thanks to the money he has earned in a successful Major year, which included winning the US Open at Pinehurst No.2. However, neither he nor other US LIV golfers will be able to accumulate points on the PGA Tour as they’re suspended.
Technically, there’s nothing stopping European LIV golfers from qualifying automatically, either. After all, they can compete in the Majors if eligible, and so long as there are no outstanding fines to be paid or suspensions to be served, as long as they're still members, they can even play DP World Tour events.
Two LIV golfers hoping to amass points via that route are Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, who intend to play the minimum number of DP World Tour events they need to this season to keep their memberships.
If qualification proves beyond LIV golfers due to their limited chances to grab the points, they can also still hope for a wildcard.
Is that likely? Well, in 2023, Brooks Koepka was one of Zach Johnson's wildcards for the US team, although it was hard to leave him out given his season, which included winning the PGA Championship. However, he was very much the exception rather than the rule as the one LIV golfer of the 24 players across both teams.
Whether captains are more willing to choose LIV players next time could depend on how politically palatable it is.
Currently, there is still a stalemate between the powers that be hoping to broker a deal between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Saudi Public Investment Fund behind LIV Golf.
The negotiations are likely to have concluded before the wildcards are chosen next year. Depending on which way the talks go, it could affect whether or not the respective captains feel they can turn to the circuit to complete their teams.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
What’s In The Box You Get With An Olympic Medal?
Medal winners at the Olympics are presented with a rectangular box on the podium – but what’s inside?
By Mike Hall Published
-
Charley Hull: Smoking Ban Could Affect Olympics Chances
The 28-year-old spoke to the media before appearing in the Olympics at Le Golf National, where she admitted a smoking ban at the event could affect her chances
By Mike Hall Published
-
Ian Poulter ‘Gutted’ To Withdraw From Asian Tour England Event
'The Postman' was due to appear at the Asian Tour's International Series England event at Foxhills this week
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated
-
Why These 6 LIV Golfers Are Playing For More Than Gold At The 2024 Olympics
Every LIV Golf player at the Olympics not named Jon Rahm is playing for more than just a gold medal with a Major bonus also on the line
By Paul Higham Published
-
LIV Golf Leaderboard At The Olympics: Jon Rahm Shares Lead After 54-Holes
LIV Golf's big-money signing is in pole position for Olympic gold after the third round of the men's tournament at Le Golf National
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated
-
'There's A Little Bit Of A Crisis And Things Have To Be Fixed' - Joaquin Niemann On LIV, The Majors And Olympic Qualifying
Joaquin Niemann made a flying start to the Olympic golf competition in Paris, but still voiced his frustration at the ongoing Olympic and Major qualifying "crisis"
By Paul Higham Published
-
The 18 LIV Golfers Lined Up For International Series England
The latest of the Asian Tour’s International Events heads to England, and it has attracted a host of LIV Golf players
By Mike Hall Published
-
‘They Made Their Choice’ - PGA Tour Pro Backs Up Rory McIlroy's View On Lack Of LIV Golfers At The Olympics
McIlroy previously stated that LIV players "knew what they had to do" if they wanted to try and earn an Olympic spot - and Canada's Nick Taylor agreed with his PGA Tour peer
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Why Is Bryson DeChambeau Not At The Olympics?
The World No.9 won his second US Open in June, yet he did not make the American's Olympic golf squad...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
LIV Golfer Says 'Politics' Has Caused 'Unfair' Situation Regarding Olympic Qualifiers
Torque GC's Carlos Ortiz believes the men's Olympic golf event is missing players who "should be here" at Paris 2024
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated