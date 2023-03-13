Brooks Koepka Becomes Latest LIV Golfer To Fall Out Of World's Top 100

Brooks Koepka has become the latest LIV Golf star to drop out of the world's top 100.

The four-time Major champion was World No.1 as recent as February 2020 but a little over three years later he has dropped to No.102 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Since joining LIV Golf in June, Koepka has played in just three OWGR sanctioned events - the 150th Open, the Saudi International and the International Series Oman. He dropped out of the top 50 in December and now finds himself out of the top 100 for the first time since September 2013.

A number of other LIV players have seen the same fate as Koepka recently, with 2020 US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau sliding out of the top 100 last month for the first time in five-and-a-half years. DeChambeau currently sits at No.131.

Louis Oosthuizen currently finds himself ranked 100th in world, having been inside the top 100 every week since January 2009. Anirban Lahiri, number 99, is also in danger of sliding out very soon. Paul Casey, No.94, is another who looks likely to fall out in the coming weeks, having been in the top 100 since 2014.

Dustin Johnson, who has spent 135 weeks atop the Official World Golf Ranking, the third-most since the ranking's inception in 1986, recently fell out of the top 50 for the first time in 13 years and is currently sat at No.62.

Dustin Johnson currently ranks 62nd in the world (Image credit: Getty Images)

The second event of the LIV Golf League takes place this week in Tucson, Arizona, where once again no world ranking points will be on offer to competitors.

LIV's OWGR fate rests in the hands of the four men's Majors after PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan and DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley recused themselves from the Saudi-backed league's ranking application in January.