Brooks And Bryson 'Would Have Put Up A Good Fight' Against Scheffler In 2024

Although Brooks Koepka acknowledges just how good Scottie Scheffler played in 2024, he says it would've been "interesting" to see how many tournaments he'd have won with top LIV stars like Bryson DeChambeau challenging him on the PGA Tour.

Scheffler was crowned PGA Tour Player of the Year for a third consecutive year, something only previously achieved by Tiger Woods, after a stellar 2024.

The World No.1 won nine times worldwide in 2024 with some golfing greatness again only prevously produced by Woods during his pomp.

The only possible question mark against Scheffler would be that he's not faced some of the top LIV Golf stars regularly outside of the four Majors, with Koepka, DeChambeau and the likes of Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton not playing on the PGA Tour in 2024.

Koepka, who has been singing DeChambeau's praises recently, says the big LIV stars would've pushed Scheffler all the way.

DeChambeau in particular would've offered up some serious competition given the form he's shown in Majors this year - including his thrilling victory at the US Open.

“Scottie had a hell of a year. I think it’s arguably one of the best years the Tour has ever seen,” Koepka said during a conference call to promote The Showdown in Las Vegas.

“Bryson had a hell of a year - he played 10 times better than I did. I played with him enough to know what he could have done on the PGA Tour. We all have a good feel how we would have fared on any tour.

“I think he [Scheffler] would have won a lot of his golf tournaments,” Koepka said. “But I think we would have put up a good fight. It would have been interesting.”

Koepka will get the chance to test out his theory at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas when he partners DeChambeau to go up against Scheffler and Rory McIlroy.

The Showdown, being shown live on TNT on 17 December, will pit the two LIV Golf giants against the PGA Tour superstar duo for the ultimate bragging rights across the golfing divide.