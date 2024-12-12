Brooks And Bryson 'Would Have Put Up A Good Fight' Against Scheffler In 2024
Brooks Koepka says he and Bryson DeChambeau would have given Scottie Scheffler a "good fight" had they played on the PGA Tour
Although Brooks Koepka acknowledges just how good Scottie Scheffler played in 2024, he says it would've been "interesting" to see how many tournaments he'd have won with top LIV stars like Bryson DeChambeau challenging him on the PGA Tour.
Scheffler was crowned PGA Tour Player of the Year for a third consecutive year, something only previously achieved by Tiger Woods, after a stellar 2024.
The World No.1 won nine times worldwide in 2024 with some golfing greatness again only prevously produced by Woods during his pomp.
The only possible question mark against Scheffler would be that he's not faced some of the top LIV Golf stars regularly outside of the four Majors, with Koepka, DeChambeau and the likes of Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton not playing on the PGA Tour in 2024.
Koepka, who has been singing DeChambeau's praises recently, says the big LIV stars would've pushed Scheffler all the way.
DeChambeau in particular would've offered up some serious competition given the form he's shown in Majors this year - including his thrilling victory at the US Open.
“Scottie had a hell of a year. I think it’s arguably one of the best years the Tour has ever seen,” Koepka said during a conference call to promote The Showdown in Las Vegas.
“Bryson had a hell of a year - he played 10 times better than I did. I played with him enough to know what he could have done on the PGA Tour. We all have a good feel how we would have fared on any tour.
“I think he [Scheffler] would have won a lot of his golf tournaments,” Koepka said. “But I think we would have put up a good fight. It would have been interesting.”
Koepka will get the chance to test out his theory at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas when he partners DeChambeau to go up against Scheffler and Rory McIlroy.
The Showdown, being shown live on TNT on 17 December, will pit the two LIV Golf giants against the PGA Tour superstar duo for the ultimate bragging rights across the golfing divide.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
