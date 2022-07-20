Amundi Evian Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The fourth Major in the women's schedule has arrived with 45 of the top-50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings teeing it up at the beautiful Evian Resort Golf Club in south-eastern France.

Minjee Lee returns to the scene where she first tasted Major championship success. The Australian overcame a seven-stroke deficit to win in 2021, shooting a bogey-free 64 in the final round before defeating overnight leader Jeongeun Lee6 in a playoff. The World No.2 arrives back in France as one of the hot favourites having added the US Women's Open to her already growing resume.

Lee is joined by World No.1 Jin Young Ko, Nelly and Jessica Korda, Jennifer Kupcho and Danielle Kang alongside rising star Atthaya Thitikul and the European contingency of Georgia Hall, Charley Hull and Leona Maguire.

One notable absentee from the field is World No.6 Lexi Thompson, who will continue her hiatus from the tournament. The American skipped the event last year after publicly displaying her frustration at the course setup in 2019. The 2020 tournament was cancelled as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I’m actually very thankful I don’t have to put myself through that for another two days," Thompson said after an early exit from the tournament in 2019. "You’re a beautiful place Evian but that’s just too many bad breaks with good shots for me." Her absence will be felt having posted two top-5 finishes in the Majors this year.

Evian Resort Golf Club is undoubtedly one of the most picturesque courses in the world and among the best courses in France. It offers unrivalled views of Lake Geneva and the Alpine summits yet offers championship integrity following a redesign by Cabell Robinson in the 1980's. Robinson, a former assistant of Robert Trent Jones, has designed and remodelled some of the best courses across Europe and Africa including Aphrodite Hills, Finca Cortesin and Royal Dar Es Salam.

The players will compete for a tournament record $6.5m purse - a $2m increase on 2021 and a $2.4m increase on 2019. The winner will take home a cheque for $975,000.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2022 Amundi Evian Championship Field

Marina Alex

Brittany Altomare

Na Rin An

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Aditi Ashok

Pia Babnik

Jess Baker

Celine Boutier

Ashleigh Buhai

Jensen Castle

Matilda Castren

Jennifer Chang

Peiyun Chien

Hye-Jin Choi

Chella Choi

In Gee Chun

Carlota Ciganda

Jenny Coleman

Allisen Corpuz

Lauren Coughlin

Olivia Cowan

Anna Davis

Manon De Roey

Perrine Delacour

Amanda Doherty

Gemma Dryburgh

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Ally Ewing

Ayaka Furue

Isi Gabsa

Linn Grant

Hannah Green

Johanna Gustavsson

Georgia Hall

Mina Harigae

Mizuki Hashimoto

Nasa Hataoka

Rachel Heck

Brooke Henderson

Esther Henseleit

Yaeeun Hong

Wei-Ling Hsu

Charley Hull

Janie Jackson

Eun Hee Ji

Ariya Jutanugarn

Moriya Jutanugarn

Haeji Kang

Sarah Kemp

Cristie Kerr

Megan Khang

Hyo Joo Kim

Sei Young Kim

A Lim Kim

In Kyung Kim

Gina Kim

Frida Kinhult

Cheyenne Knight

Jin Young Ko

Lydia Ko

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Tiia Koivisto

Nelly Korda

Jessica Korda

Aline Krauter

Jennifer Kupcho

Stephanie Kyriacou

Agathe Laisne

Bronte Law

Maude-Aimee Leblanc

Minjee Lee

Andrea Lee

Alison Lee

Jeongeun Lee5

Jeongeun Lee6

Xiyu Lin

Yu Liu

Ruixin Liu

Gaby Lopez

Meghan MacLaren

Leona Maguire

Caroline Masson

Stephanie Meadow

Wichanee Meechai

Morgane Metraux

Benedetta Moresco

Yuna Nishimura

Yealimi Noh

Anna Nordqvist

Sanna Nuutinen

Ryann O'Toole

Su Oh

Amy Olson

Lee-Anne Pace

Inbee Park

Min Ji Park

Sung Hyun Park

Annie Park

Pornanong Phatlum

Valery Plata

Sophia Popov

Mel Reid

Paula Reto

Pauline Roussin

So Yeon Ryu

Madelene Sagstrom

Mao Saigo

Lizette Salas

Yuka Saso

Sarah Schmelzel

Sophia Schubert

Hinako Shibuno

Jenny Shin

Magdalena Simmermacher

Marianne Skarpnord

Jennifer Song

Angela Stanford

Maja Stark

Lauren Stephenson

Jasmine Suwannapura

Emma Talley

Kelly Tan

Patty Tavatanakit

Atthaya Thitikul

Charlotte Thomas

Alana Uriell

Albane Valenzuela

Lilia Vu

Lindsey Weaver-Wright

Amy Yang

Angel Yin

Rose Zhang

WHERE IS THE 2022 Amundi Evian Championship BEING PLAYED?

The 2022 Amundi Evian Championship is being played at Evian Resort Golf Club. It is undoubtedly one of the most picturesque courses in the world; offering unrivalled views of Lake Geneva and the Alpine summits yet true championship integrity after a redesign by Cabell Robinson in the 1980's.

Robinson, a former assistant of Robert Trent Jones, has designed and remodelled some of the best courses across Europe and Africa including Aphrodite Hills, Finca Cortesin and Royal Dar Es Salam.

2022 AMUNDI EVIAN CHAMPIONSHIP PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

Position Prize Money 1 $975,000 2 $604,812 3 $438,750 4 $339,407 5 $273,185 6 $223,512 7 $187,090 8 $163,911 9 $147,355 10 $134,108 11 $124,173 12 $115,892 13 $108,609 14 $101,988 15 $96,025 16 $90,727 17 $86,096 18 $82,121 19 $78,809 20 $76,157 21 $73,512 22 $70,860 23 $68,214 24 $65,562 25 $63,248 26 $60,931 27 $58,607 28 $56,290 29 $53,976 30 $51,987 31 $50,001 32 $48,012 33 $46,027 34 $44,038 35 $42,387 36 $40,729 37 $39,075 38 $37,417 39 $35,760 40 $34,437 41 $33,114 42 $31,792 43 $30,462 44 $29,140 45 $28,145 46 $27,151 47 $26,159 48 $25,165 49 $24,170 50 $23,176 51 $22,519 52 $21,853 53 $21,190 54 $20,530 55 $19,867 56 $19,201 57 $18,545 58 $17,878 59 $17,222 60 $16,556 61 $16,227 62 $15,893 63 $15,564 64 $15,233 65 $14,898 66 $14,570 67 $14,242 68 $13,904 69 $13,575 70 $13,247

WHO WON THE 2021 AMUNDI EVIAN CHAMPIONSHIP?

Australian Minjee Lee overcame a seven-stroke deficit to win the 2021 Amundi Evian Championship, shooting a bogey-free 64 in the final round and defeating 54-hole leader Jeongeun Lee6 on the first playoff hole. It was Lee's first Major championship title.

HOW MUCH IS THE PURSE FOR THE 2022 AMUNDI EVIAN CHAMPIONSHIP?

The total purse for the 2022 Amundi Evian Championship is $6.5 million - a $2m increase on 2021. The winner will receive $975,000.