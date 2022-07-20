Amundi Evian Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field
Take a look at who is playing in the fourth women's Major of the year and how much money is on offer
The fourth Major in the women's schedule has arrived with 45 of the top-50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings teeing it up at the beautiful Evian Resort Golf Club in south-eastern France.
Minjee Lee returns to the scene where she first tasted Major championship success. The Australian overcame a seven-stroke deficit to win in 2021, shooting a bogey-free 64 in the final round before defeating overnight leader Jeongeun Lee6 in a playoff. The World No.2 arrives back in France as one of the hot favourites having added the US Women's Open to her already growing resume.
Lee is joined by World No.1 Jin Young Ko, Nelly and Jessica Korda, Jennifer Kupcho and Danielle Kang alongside rising star Atthaya Thitikul and the European contingency of Georgia Hall, Charley Hull and Leona Maguire.
One notable absentee from the field is World No.6 Lexi Thompson, who will continue her hiatus from the tournament. The American skipped the event last year after publicly displaying her frustration at the course setup in 2019. The 2020 tournament was cancelled as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
"I’m actually very thankful I don’t have to put myself through that for another two days," Thompson said after an early exit from the tournament in 2019. "You’re a beautiful place Evian but that’s just too many bad breaks with good shots for me." Her absence will be felt having posted two top-5 finishes in the Majors this year.
Evian Resort Golf Club is undoubtedly one of the most picturesque courses in the world and among the best courses in France. It offers unrivalled views of Lake Geneva and the Alpine summits yet offers championship integrity following a redesign by Cabell Robinson in the 1980's. Robinson, a former assistant of Robert Trent Jones, has designed and remodelled some of the best courses across Europe and Africa including Aphrodite Hills, Finca Cortesin and Royal Dar Es Salam.
The players will compete for a tournament record $6.5m purse - a $2m increase on 2021 and a $2.4m increase on 2019. The winner will take home a cheque for $975,000.
2022 Amundi Evian Championship Field
- Marina Alex
- Brittany Altomare
- Na Rin An
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Aditi Ashok
- Pia Babnik
- Jess Baker
- Celine Boutier
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Jensen Castle
- Matilda Castren
- Jennifer Chang
- Peiyun Chien
- Hye-Jin Choi
- Chella Choi
- In Gee Chun
- Carlota Ciganda
- Jenny Coleman
- Allisen Corpuz
- Lauren Coughlin
- Olivia Cowan
- Anna Davis
- Manon De Roey
- Perrine Delacour
- Amanda Doherty
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- Ally Ewing
- Ayaka Furue
- Isi Gabsa
- Linn Grant
- Hannah Green
- Johanna Gustavsson
- Georgia Hall
- Mina Harigae
- Mizuki Hashimoto
- Nasa Hataoka
- Rachel Heck
- Brooke Henderson
- Esther Henseleit
- Yaeeun Hong
- Wei-Ling Hsu
- Charley Hull
- Janie Jackson
- Eun Hee Ji
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Haeji Kang
- Sarah Kemp
- Cristie Kerr
- Megan Khang
- Hyo Joo Kim
- Sei Young Kim
- A Lim Kim
- In Kyung Kim
- Gina Kim
- Frida Kinhult
- Cheyenne Knight
- Jin Young Ko
- Lydia Ko
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Tiia Koivisto
- Nelly Korda
- Jessica Korda
- Aline Krauter
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Stephanie Kyriacou
- Agathe Laisne
- Bronte Law
- Maude-Aimee Leblanc
- Minjee Lee
- Andrea Lee
- Alison Lee
- Jeongeun Lee5
- Jeongeun Lee6
- Xiyu Lin
- Yu Liu
- Ruixin Liu
- Gaby Lopez
- Meghan MacLaren
- Leona Maguire
- Caroline Masson
- Stephanie Meadow
- Wichanee Meechai
- Morgane Metraux
- Benedetta Moresco
- Yuna Nishimura
- Yealimi Noh
- Anna Nordqvist
- Sanna Nuutinen
- Ryann O'Toole
- Su Oh
- Amy Olson
- Lee-Anne Pace
- Inbee Park
- Min Ji Park
- Sung Hyun Park
- Annie Park
- Pornanong Phatlum
- Valery Plata
- Sophia Popov
- Mel Reid
- Paula Reto
- Pauline Roussin
- So Yeon Ryu
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Mao Saigo
- Lizette Salas
- Yuka Saso
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Sophia Schubert
- Hinako Shibuno
- Jenny Shin
- Magdalena Simmermacher
- Marianne Skarpnord
- Jennifer Song
- Angela Stanford
- Maja Stark
- Lauren Stephenson
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Emma Talley
- Kelly Tan
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Atthaya Thitikul
- Charlotte Thomas
- Alana Uriell
- Albane Valenzuela
- Lilia Vu
- Lindsey Weaver-Wright
- Amy Yang
- Angel Yin
- Rose Zhang
WHERE IS THE 2022 Amundi Evian Championship BEING PLAYED?
The 2022 Amundi Evian Championship is being played at Evian Resort Golf Club. It is undoubtedly one of the most picturesque courses in the world; offering unrivalled views of Lake Geneva and the Alpine summits yet true championship integrity after a redesign by Cabell Robinson in the 1980's.
Robinson, a former assistant of Robert Trent Jones, has designed and remodelled some of the best courses across Europe and Africa including Aphrodite Hills, Finca Cortesin and Royal Dar Es Salam.
2022 AMUNDI EVIAN CHAMPIONSHIP PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN
|Position
|Prize Money
|1
|$975,000
|2
|$604,812
|3
|$438,750
|4
|$339,407
|5
|$273,185
|6
|$223,512
|7
|$187,090
|8
|$163,911
|9
|$147,355
|10
|$134,108
|11
|$124,173
|12
|$115,892
|13
|$108,609
|14
|$101,988
|15
|$96,025
|16
|$90,727
|17
|$86,096
|18
|$82,121
|19
|$78,809
|20
|$76,157
|21
|$73,512
|22
|$70,860
|23
|$68,214
|24
|$65,562
|25
|$63,248
|26
|$60,931
|27
|$58,607
|28
|$56,290
|29
|$53,976
|30
|$51,987
|31
|$50,001
|32
|$48,012
|33
|$46,027
|34
|$44,038
|35
|$42,387
|36
|$40,729
|37
|$39,075
|38
|$37,417
|39
|$35,760
|40
|$34,437
|41
|$33,114
|42
|$31,792
|43
|$30,462
|44
|$29,140
|45
|$28,145
|46
|$27,151
|47
|$26,159
|48
|$25,165
|49
|$24,170
|50
|$23,176
|51
|$22,519
|52
|$21,853
|53
|$21,190
|54
|$20,530
|55
|$19,867
|56
|$19,201
|57
|$18,545
|58
|$17,878
|59
|$17,222
|60
|$16,556
|61
|$16,227
|62
|$15,893
|63
|$15,564
|64
|$15,233
|65
|$14,898
|66
|$14,570
|67
|$14,242
|68
|$13,904
|69
|$13,575
|70
|$13,247
WHO WON THE 2021 AMUNDI EVIAN CHAMPIONSHIP?
Australian Minjee Lee overcame a seven-stroke deficit to win the 2021 Amundi Evian Championship, shooting a bogey-free 64 in the final round and defeating 54-hole leader Jeongeun Lee6 on the first playoff hole. It was Lee's first Major championship title.
HOW MUCH IS THE PURSE FOR THE 2022 AMUNDI EVIAN CHAMPIONSHIP?
The total purse for the 2022 Amundi Evian Championship is $6.5 million - a $2m increase on 2021. The winner will receive $975,000.
James joined Golf Monthly having previously written for other digital outlets. He is obsessed with all areas of the game – from tournament golf, to history, equipment, technique and travel. He is also an avid collector of memorabilia; with items from the likes of Bobby Jones, Tiger Woods, Francis Ouimet, Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, Adam Scott and Ernie Els. As well as writing for Golf Monthly, James’ golfing highlight is fist bumping Phil Mickelson on his way to winning the Open Championship at Muirfield in 2013. James grew up on the east coast of England and is the third generation of his golfing family. He now resides in Leeds and is a member of Cobble Hall Golf Club with a handicap index of 1.7. His favourite films are The Legend of Bagger Vance and Tin Cup.
