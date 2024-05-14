Brands Reveal Kentucky-Inspired Tour Bags For 2024 PGA Championship

Some of golf’s most well-known equipment brands have paid tribute to the Kentucky culture ahead of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club.

The second men’s Major of the year returns to the Louisville venue for the first time in a decade and the likes of TaylorMade, Callaway and Cobra have pulled out all the stops with their limited-edition tour bags for the week.

Kentucky is known for its bourbon and horse racing and those two themes feature prominently. The Kentucky Derby has been going since 1875 and is one of the most famous horse races in the world, while the bourbon trail is also one of the state’s major attractions.

A post shared by TaylorMade Golf (@taylormadegolf) A photo posted by on

TaylorMade have infused both of those traditions into their blue chequered staff bag, which mirrors the kind of designs commonly worn by jockeys, while the rose on the valuables pouch represents the rose bed given to the winning horse.

There are plenty of hidden details, too. Near the base of the bag is beading similar to what can be found at the bottom of cups that are traditionally used to serve mint juleps, a popular bourbon-based Kentucky drink.

Elsewhere, the handle displays the fastest winning time in Kentucky Derby history, with the logo at the bottom of the bag set in a whiskey-barrel design.

A post shared by Callaway Golf Europe (@callawaygolfeu) A photo posted by on

Callaway have also gone with a chequered design in a red and black colour scheme. A horseshoe is impossible to miss on the ball pouch and on headcovers, while there are also four roses on the handle.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by COBRA Golf (@cobragolf) A photo posted by on

Cobra’s bag for the week is more understated but the same themes continue. Roses circle the base and feature elsewhere, while the headcovers give a nod to the jockeys’ attire.

It promises to be a thrilling week in Kentucky, with some of the biggest names coming into the week on red-hot form. Brooks Koepka is the defending champion but the likes of Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy will be among the challengers eager to dethrone the five-time Major winner.