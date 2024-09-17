BMW PGA Championship Tee Times: Rounds One And Two

The DP World Tour's flagship event, the BMW PGA Championship, takes place at Wentworth in Surrey, England, as many of the best players in the world compete.

Among them are many PGA Tour regulars, including World No.3 Rory McIlroy, who is looking to put the disappointment of losing to a late Rasmus Hojgaard surge at last week's Irish Open behind him.

The four-time Major winner is in one of the strongest groups for the opening two rounds. He's playing alongside 2013 US Open winner Justin Rose and defending champion Ryan Fox. The three begin at 3:45am ET (8:45am BST) in the first round, with a start time of 7:25am ET (12:25pm BST) in the second round.

After victory in the Genesis Scottish Open in July, Robert MacIntyre is looking for his second Rolex Series win of the season. He's grouped with Jesper Svensson and 2022 BMW PGA Championship winner Shane Lowry, with the three teeing it up at 3:55am ET (8:55am BST) on Thursday and 7:35am ET (12:35pm BST) on Friday.

Robert MacIntyre is looking for his second Rolex Series win of the year (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another high-profile group sees 2022 US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick alongside seven-time DP World Tour winner Tommy Fleetwood and Byeong Hun An, who won at Wentworth in 2015. They begin at 7:25am ET (12:25pm BST) on Thursday and 3:45am ET (8:45am BST) on Friday.

Billy Horschel won the tournament in 2021, and he's grouped with Aaron Rai, who claimed his maiden PGA Tour title at the Wyndham Championship, and three-time DP World Tour winner Nicolai Hojgaard. The three head out at 7:35am ET (12:35pm BST) in the first round and 3:55am ET (8:55am BST) in the second round.

Below is the full list of tee times and groupings for the opening two rounds of the BMW PGA Championship.

BMW PGA Championship Notable Groups

Round One

ET (BST)

3:45am (8:45am): Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Ryan Fox

Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Ryan Fox 3:55am (8:55am): Robert MacIntyre, Jesper Svensson, Shane Lowry

Robert MacIntyre, Jesper Svensson, Shane Lowry 7:25am (12:25pm): Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Byeong Hun An

Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Byeong Hun An 7:35am (12:35pm): Aaron Rai, Nicolai Hojgaard, Billy Horschel

Aaron Rai, Nicolai Hojgaard, Billy Horschel 7:45am (12:45pm): Matt Wallace, Alex Noren, Rasmus Hojgaard

Round Two

ET (BST)

3:45am (8:45am): Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Byeong Hun An

Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Byeong Hun An 3:55am (8:55am): Aaron Rai, Nicolai Hojgaard, Billy Horschel

Aaron Rai, Nicolai Hojgaard, Billy Horschel 4:05am (9:05am): Matt Wallace, Alex Noren, Rasmus Hojgaard

Matt Wallace, Alex Noren, Rasmus Hojgaard 7:25am (12:25pm): Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Ryan Fox

Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Ryan Fox 7:35am (12:35pm): Robert MacIntyre, Jesper Svensson, Shane Lowry

Billy Horschel won the title in 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)

BMW PGA Championship Tee Times - Round One

ET (BST)

1st Tee

2:00am (7:00am): Calum Hill, Matthew Jordan, Ockie Strydom

Calum Hill, Matthew Jordan, Ockie Strydom 2:10am (7:10am): Simon Forsstrom, Alexander Knappe, Adrien Saddier

Simon Forsstrom, Alexander Knappe, Adrien Saddier 2:20am (7:20am): Richie Ramsay, Daniel Brown, Nick Bachem

Richie Ramsay, Daniel Brown, Nick Bachem 2:30am (7:30am): Ugo Coussaud, Simon Thornton, Fabrizio Zanotti

Ugo Coussaud, Simon Thornton, Fabrizio Zanotti 2:40am (7:40am): Joost Luiten, Maximilian Kieffer, David Ravetto

Joost Luiten, Maximilian Kieffer, David Ravetto 2:50am (7:50am): Yannik Paul, Jordan Smith, Daniel Hillier

Yannik Paul, Jordan Smith, Daniel Hillier 3:00am (8:00am): Sam Bairstow, Tom McKibbin, Edoardo Molinari

Sam Bairstow, Tom McKibbin, Edoardo Molinari 3:10am (8:10am): Danny Willett, Padraig Harrington, Bernd Wiesberger

Danny Willett, Padraig Harrington, Bernd Wiesberger 3:20am (8:20am): Harry Hall, Niklas Norgaard, Mark Hubbard

Harry Hall, Niklas Norgaard, Mark Hubbard 3:30am (8:30am): Thornjorn Olesen, Victor Perez, Pater Malnati

Thornjorn Olesen, Victor Perez, Pater Malnati 3:45am (8:45am): Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Ryan Fox

Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Ryan Fox 3:55am (8:55am): Robert MacIntyre, Jesper Svensson, Shane Lowry

Robert MacIntyre, Jesper Svensson, Shane Lowry 4:05am (9:05am): Matthieu Pavon, Adam Scott, Sepp Straka

Matthieu Pavon, Adam Scott, Sepp Straka 4:15am (9:15am): Alexander Bjork, Ryo Hisatsune, Matteo Manassero

Alexander Bjork, Ryo Hisatsune, Matteo Manassero 4:25am (9:25am): Ewen Ferguson, Laurie Canter, Jorge Campillo

Ewen Ferguson, Laurie Canter, Jorge Campillo 4:35am (9:35am): Nacho Elvira, Vincent Norrman, Oliver Wilson

Nacho Elvira, Vincent Norrman, Oliver Wilson 4:45am (9:45am): Frederic LaCroix, Dylan Frittelli, Dale Whitnell

Frederic LaCroix, Dylan Frittelli, Dale Whitnell 4:55am (9:55am): Hurly Long, Julien Guerrier, Sharma Shubhankar

Hurly Long, Julien Guerrier, Sharma Shubhankar 5:05am (10:05am): Gunner Wiebe, Masahiro Kawamura, Louis de Jager

Gunner Wiebe, Masahiro Kawamura, Louis de Jager 5:15am (10:15sm): Johannes Veerman, Alejandro del Rey, Clement Sordet

Johannes Veerman, Alejandro del Rey, Clement Sordet 5:25am (10:25am): Chase Hanna, Marcel Schneider, Jayden Schaper

Chase Hanna, Marcel Schneider, Jayden Schaper 5:40am (10:40am): Jens Dantorp, Richard Mansell, Marcus Armitage

Jens Dantorp, Richard Mansell, Marcus Armitage 5:50am (10:50am): Grant Forrest, Ashun Wu, Sean Crocker

Grant Forrest, Ashun Wu, Sean Crocker 6:00am (11:00am): Matthew Southgate, Ross Fisher, Paul Waring

Matthew Southgate, Ross Fisher, Paul Waring 6:10am (11:10am): Jordan Gumberg, Daniel Gavins, Lukas Nemecz

Jordan Gumberg, Daniel Gavins, Lukas Nemecz 6:20am (11:20am): Dan Bradbury, Todd Clements, Darius van Driel

Dan Bradbury, Todd Clements, Darius van Driel 6:30am (11:30am): Adrian Otaegui, Connor Syme, Matthew Baldwin

Adrian Otaegui, Connor Syme, Matthew Baldwin 6:40am (11:40am): Antoine Rozner, Jeff Winther, Matti Schmid

Antoine Rozner, Jeff Winther, Matti Schmid 6:50am (11:50am): Callum Shinkwin, Joe Dean, Romain Langasque

Callum Shinkwin, Joe Dean, Romain Langasque 7:00am (12:00pm): Marcel Siem, Pablo Larrazabal, Thomas Detry

Marcel Siem, Pablo Larrazabal, Thomas Detry 7:15am (12:15pm): Si Woo Kim, Thiston Lawrence, Francesco Molinari

Si Woo Kim, Thiston Lawrence, Francesco Molinari 7:25am (12:25pm): Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Byeong Hun An

Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Byeong Hun An 7:35am (12:35pm): Aaron Rai, Nicolai Hojgaard, Billy Horschel

Aaron Rai, Nicolai Hojgaard, Billy Horschel 7:45am (12:45pm): Matt Wallace, Alex Noren, Rasmus Hojgaard

Matt Wallace, Alex Noren, Rasmus Hojgaard 7:55am (12:55pm): Sami Valimaki, Guido Migliozzi, Rikuya Hoshino

Sami Valimaki, Guido Migliozzi, Rikuya Hoshino 8:05am (1:05pm): Sebastian Soderberg, Luke Donald, Alex Fitzpatrick

Sebastian Soderberg, Luke Donald, Alex Fitzpatrick 8:15am (1:15pm): Rafa Cabrera Bello, Scott Jamieson, Andy Sullivan

Rafa Cabrera Bello, Scott Jamieson, Andy Sullivan 8:25am (1:25pm): Eddie Pepperell, Jason Scrivener, Santiago Tarrio

Eddie Pepperell, Jason Scrivener, Santiago Tarrio 8:35am (1:35pm): Yuta Katsuragawa, Adri Arnaus, Haotong Li

Yuta Katsuragawa, Adri Arnaus, Haotong Li 8:45am (1:45pm): James Morrison, Aaron Cockerill, David Law

James Morrison, Aaron Cockerill, David Law 8:55am (1:55pm): Angel Hidalgo, Gavin Green, Andrea Pavin

Angel Hidalgo, Gavin Green, Andrea Pavin 9:05am (2:05pm): Jeong weon Ko, Marcus Kinhult, Daan Huizing

BMW PGA Championship Tee Times - Round Two

ET (BST)

1st Tee

2:00am (7:00am): Jens Dantorp, Richard Mansell, Marcus Armitage

Jens Dantorp, Richard Mansell, Marcus Armitage 2:10am (7:10am): Grant Forrest, Ashun Wu, Sean Crocker

Grant Forrest, Ashun Wu, Sean Crocker 2:20am (7:20am): Matthew Southgate, Ross Fisher, Paul Waring

Matthew Southgate, Ross Fisher, Paul Waring 2:30am (7:30am): Jordan Gumberg, Daniel Gavins, Lukas Nemecz

Jordan Gumberg, Daniel Gavins, Lukas Nemecz 2:40am (7:40am): Dan Bradbury, Todd Clements, Darius van Driel

Dan Bradbury, Todd Clements, Darius van Driel 2:50am (7:50am): Adrian Otaegui, Connor Syme, Matthew Baldwin

Adrian Otaegui, Connor Syme, Matthew Baldwin 3:00am (8:00am): Antoine Rozner, Jeff Winther, Matti Schmid

Antoine Rozner, Jeff Winther, Matti Schmid 3:10am (8:10am): Callum Shinkwin, Joe Dean, Romain Langasque

Callum Shinkwin, Joe Dean, Romain Langasque 3:20am (8:20am): Marcel Siem, Pablo Larrazabal, Thomas Detry

Marcel Siem, Pablo Larrazabal, Thomas Detry 3:30am (8:30am): Si Woo Kim, Thiston Lawrence, Francesco Molinari

Si Woo Kim, Thiston Lawrence, Francesco Molinari 3:45am (8:45am): Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Byeong Hun An

Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Byeong Hun An 3:55am (8:55am): Aaron Rai, Nicolai Hojgaard, Billy Horschel

Aaron Rai, Nicolai Hojgaard, Billy Horschel 4:05am (9:05am): Matt Wallace, Alex Noren, Rasmus Hojgaard

Matt Wallace, Alex Noren, Rasmus Hojgaard 4:15am (9:15am): Sami Valimaki, Guido Migliozzi, Rikuya Hoshino

Sami Valimaki, Guido Migliozzi, Rikuya Hoshino 4:25am (9:25am): Sebastian Soderberg, Luke Donald, Alex Fitzpatrick

Sebastian Soderberg, Luke Donald, Alex Fitzpatrick 4:35am (9:35am): Rafa Cabrera Bello, Scott Jamieson, Andy Sullivan

Rafa Cabrera Bello, Scott Jamieson, Andy Sullivan 4:45am (9:45am): Eddie Pepperell, Jason Scrivener, Santiago Tarrio

Eddie Pepperell, Jason Scrivener, Santiago Tarrio 4:55am (9:55am): Yuta Katsuragawa, Adri Arnaus, Haotong Li

Yuta Katsuragawa, Adri Arnaus, Haotong Li 5:05am (10:05am): James Morrison, Aaron Cockerill, David Law

James Morrison, Aaron Cockerill, David Law 5:15am (10:15sm): Angel Hidalgo, Gavin Green, Andrea Pavin

Angel Hidalgo, Gavin Green, Andrea Pavin 5:25am (10:25am): Jeong weon Ko, Marcus Kinhult, Daan Huizing

Jeong weon Ko, Marcus Kinhult, Daan Huizing 5:40am (10:40am): Calum Hill, Matthew Jordan, Ockie Strydom

Calum Hill, Matthew Jordan, Ockie Strydom 5:50am (10:50am): Simon Forsstrom, Alexander Knappe, Adrien Saddier

Simon Forsstrom, Alexander Knappe, Adrien Saddier 6:00am (11:00am): Richie Ramsay, Daniel Brown, Nick Bachem

Richie Ramsay, Daniel Brown, Nick Bachem 6:10am (11:10am): Ugo Coussaud, Simon Thornton, Fabrizio Zanotti

Ugo Coussaud, Simon Thornton, Fabrizio Zanotti 6:20am (11:20am): Joost Luiten, Maximilian Kieffer, David Ravetto

Joost Luiten, Maximilian Kieffer, David Ravetto 6:30am (11:30am): Yannik Paul, Jordan Smith, Daniel Hillier

Yannik Paul, Jordan Smith, Daniel Hillier 6:40am (11:40am): Sam Bairstow, Tom McKibbin, Edoardo Molinari

Sam Bairstow, Tom McKibbin, Edoardo Molinari 6:50am (11:50am): Danny Willett, Padraig Harrington, Bernd Wiesberger

Danny Willett, Padraig Harrington, Bernd Wiesberger 7:00am (12:00pm): Harry Hall, Niklas Norgaard, Mark Hubbard

Harry Hall, Niklas Norgaard, Mark Hubbard 7:15am (12:15pm): Thornjorn Olesen, Victor Perez, Pater Malnati

Thornjorn Olesen, Victor Perez, Pater Malnati 7:25am (12:25pm): Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Ryan Fox

Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Ryan Fox 7:35am (12:35pm): Robert MacIntyre, Jesper Svensson, Shane Lowry

Robert MacIntyre, Jesper Svensson, Shane Lowry 7:45am (12:45pm): Matthieu Pavon, Adam Scott, Sepp Straka

Matthieu Pavon, Adam Scott, Sepp Straka 7:55am (12:55pm): Alexander Bjork, Ryo Hisatsune, Matteo Manassero

Alexander Bjork, Ryo Hisatsune, Matteo Manassero 8:05am (1:05pm): Ewen Ferguson, Laurie Canter, Jorge Campillo

Ewen Ferguson, Laurie Canter, Jorge Campillo 8:15am (1:15pm): Nacho Elvira, Vincent Norrman, Oliver Wilson

Nacho Elvira, Vincent Norrman, Oliver Wilson 8:25am (1:25pm): Frederic LaCroix, Dylan Frittelli, Dale Whitnell

Frederic LaCroix, Dylan Frittelli, Dale Whitnell 8:35am (1:35pm): Hurly Long, Julien Guerrier, Sharma Shubhankar

Hurly Long, Julien Guerrier, Sharma Shubhankar 8:45am (1:45pm): Gunner Wiebe, Masahiro Kawamura, Louis de Jager

Gunner Wiebe, Masahiro Kawamura, Louis de Jager 8:55am (1:55pm): Johannes Veerman, Alejandro del Rey, Clement Sordet

Johannes Veerman, Alejandro del Rey, Clement Sordet 9:05am (2:05pm): Chase Hanna, Marcel Schneider, Jayden Schaper

How To Watch The BMW PGA Championship In The US

All times ET

Thursday September 19: 7:00am-1:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

Friday September 20: 7:00am-1:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

Saturday September 21: 7:00am-12:30pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

Sunday September 22: 7:00am-12:30pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

How To Watch The BMW PGA Championship In The UK

All times BST

Thursday September 19: 8:30am-6:00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 8.30am-12.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Friday September 20: 8:30am-6:00pm (Sky Sports Golf, Sky Sports Main Event)

Saturday September 21: 8:30am-6:00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 8.50am-10.30am (Sky Sports Main Event)

Sunday September 22: 8:30am-6:00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 8.30am-11.30am (Sky Sports Main Event)