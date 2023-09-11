Minjee Lee Defeats Charley Hull In Kroger Queen City Championship Playoff Thriller
The Australian kept her cool after seeing her five-shot lead disappear on the final day
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Minjee Lee produced a moment of magic on Sunday to edge out Charley Hull in a thrilling end to the Kroger Queen City Championship at the Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati.
Australia’s Lee held a two-stroke lead heading into the final round and carded a 71, while England’s Hull came alive with three birdies in a row from the 14th to get to -16.
Lee must have thought she’d need to hole a lengthy putt at the first extra hole to take the tournament back down the 18th, when Hull’s putt from off the back of the green trundled towards the cup – but it stopped millimetres short.
It was then Lee’s turn to produce a wonder shot. After Hull had played a decent approach of her own, Lee ran her second up to three feet. Hull knew she needed to hole her 18-footer, but her effort failed to hold it’s line and, moments later, Lee tapped in for her first LPGA title since the 2022 US Women's Open.
For Lee, there was a sense of relief having lost a five-shot lead on the back nine. “I had a few moments where I felt I was losing, but I wasn't,” Lee said. “I was like, ‘Let's play ‘til the end and see where it ends up.’ I didn't give up. I played every shot the best I could and won the playoff, so it feels nice.”
After finishing runner-up at the AIG Women’s Open last month, a deflated Hull said she was determined to get back to work and “make my hands bleed”.
Her determination looked to have paid off this week. One more roll of the ball would have seen her claim her third LPGA Tour win and first of the season, but her long range putt on 18 stayed in the jaws of the cup.
“Minjee played well in the playoff,” Hull said. “At the end of the day, she was leading going into the final round and I done my best.”
For Lee, a two-time Major champion, this was LPGA Tour victory number nine, and she now heads off for the Asia swing before returning for the final domestic stretch in November.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club.
-
-
Rory McIlroy Finds Water Four Times In Irish Open Final Round
McIlroy's final round 74 saw him blow his chances of securing another Irish Open crown after finding the water on four occasions
By James Nursey Published
-
DP World Tour Player Endures Horror Weekend After Septuple Bogey 12
Spanish pro Santiago Tarrio had a third round to forget at the Irish Open, when he carded an 89 including a 12 at the 16th
By James Nursey Published
-
Rory McIlroy Finds Water Four Times In Irish Open Final Round
McIlroy's final round 74 saw him blow his chances of securing another Irish Open crown after finding the water on four occasions
By James Nursey Published
-
DP World Tour Player Endures Horror Weekend After Septuple Bogey 12
Spanish pro Santiago Tarrio had a third round to forget at the Irish Open, when he carded an 89 including a 12 at the 16th
By James Nursey Published
-
Luke Donald To Host European Ryder Cup Reconnaissance Mission In Rome On Monday
Captain Donald insists Team USA are favourites but is leaving no stone unturned in a bid to wrestle back the Ryder Cup from America at Marco Simone
By James Nursey Published
-
Cameron Smith Rues 'Irrelevant' World Rankings As He Bemoans His Standing
Australian pro and LIV golfer Smith sits 11th in the OWGR and is not impressed as he reckons his achievements deserve better
By James Nursey Published
-
Vincent Norrman Claims Horizon Irish Open Title In Dramatic Final Day
Vincent Norrman fired a final round 65 to claim the title from a number of big names
By James Nursey Last updated
-
'It’s A Really Good Match Play Golf Course' - Johnson Impressed By Marco Simone
The American Captain and nine of his team visited the Ryder Cup course ahead of the tournament later this month
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Lexi Thompson Makes First Cut Since June Ahead Of Solheim Cup
The American has struggled for form recently but battled back impressively at the Kroger Queen City Championship
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Ryder Cup Stars Set To Headline Opening Event of New PGA Tour Fall Series
Both Justin Thomas and Max Homa are set to feature in the Fortinet Championship, a fortnight before they compete in the Ryder Cup
By Ben Fleming Published