Billy Horschel Lays Out Four Massive Career Goals

Billy Horschel may have been a professional for almost 14 years, but the 35-year-old still has some impressive ambitions he'd like to realise before he's finished.

The American is preparing to compete in this week's World Wide Technology Championship at El Camaleon Golf Club, and, speaking ahead of the tournament, he laid out his vision of what he would like to achieve over the rest of his career - starting with his world ranking. He said: "I would love to get the number one player in the world. I mean, that's a goal of mine, but the bigger goal being I want to become the best player I can be. If that means I get the number one player in the world, I get to number one. If that means the best I get to is four that's four, but I just wanted to achieve, you know, my full potential."

Horschel's career high is World No.11, and whether he can achieve World No.1 is debateable, but he wasn't finished there. In fact, that was just the start. Next, his thoughts turned to taking part in the game's most celebrated team tournament now that he's represented the USA in the Presidents Cup. He said: "I want to make a Ryder Cup team. I've made a team finally, but to sit here and tell you the truth, I want to make a Ryder Cup team. That's always my number one goal. So I still have a few more years to try and make one and hopefully be a part of more than just one."

But what about the annual showpiece events, the Majors? Once again, Horschel, whose best finish in a Major came in a tie for fourth at the 2013 US Open, wasn't averse to dreaming big, saying he wants to join an exclusive group of career Grand Slam winners: "I want to win all the Majors. That's always been a goal of mine. Now, is that realistic? I don't know, but it's a goal. And some people may call me crazy because they may not think I'm good enough, but I don't really care what they think, but it's a goal of mine.

"But the bigger goal is I want at least one if not multiple Majors on the PGA Tour before I'm done just so I can say I'm a Major championship - Major champion winner, I've won at the biggest stage in the most pressure-packed tournaments."

Finally, Horschel turned his attention to the PGA Tour, saying: "The last goal I think would be getting multiple or double-digit wins on the PGA Tour. I think today in our age of golf and the generation we're at and on the PGA Tour, I think if you can say you won 10-plus times on the PGA Tour, you've had one hell of a career."

Horschel has seven PGA Tour wins so far, most recently in June's Memorial Tournament, so surely that and his Ryder Cup ambition are realistic. As for the others, they're probably less likely. One thing's for sure, though, if he achieves all his dreams - or even half of them - the current World No.16 will have had a career to remember.