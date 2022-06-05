Horschel Seals Seventh PGA Tour Title With Dominant Memorial Victory

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Billy Horschel survived the brutal Muirfield Village examination to win the Memorial by four shots from Aaron Wise and capture his seventh PGA Tour title.

On a day dominated by high scores, Horschel kept his cool and more than earned his winning handshake with 18-time Major champion and tournament host Jack Nicklaus, mixing three bogies with a birdie and an eagle in a level-par 72 to go with rounds 70, 68 and 65 for a 275 total to claim the $2.16 million top prize.

On the edge of the 18th green, Nicklaus paid tribute to the grit shown by his new champion, saying: “Anytime you had a chance to let him [Wise] get close, you holed another putt.”

“Just like you would,” Horschel fittingly replied.

The American started the final round on 13-under and five clear of Wise and Cameron Smith following a best-of-the-week 65 on Saturday, but saw that lead cut to three when he dropped his first shot in 50 holes at the sixth. The 35-year-old then failed to take advantage of the par-5 seventh, ensuring the door remained open for his pursuers.

However, the firm and fiery Muirfield Village layout made it hard for the chasing pack to make inroads. Max Homa had looked like setting the clubhouse target when he raced to the turn in five-under, before two back-nine double-bogeys put paid to his slim chances of a comeback victory, eventually settling for a 69 and a T5 finish.

Another challenger who was made to look silly by the Nicklaus-designed beast was Joaquin Niemann. The Chilean stood on the 14th tee at three-under for the day and within three of the lead, before double-bogeys at the 14th and 18th left him in a tie for third alongside defending champion Patrick Cantlay, who made a timely return to form.

As the final group made the turn, Horschel’s brilliant approach from the semi-rough set up a welcome first birdie of the day at the 10th and re-established his four-shot cushion, but back came his playing partner. Consecutive gains on 10 and 11 took Wise to 10-under and briefly within two when Horschel bogeyed the 12th, before the leader delivered the hammer blow that would all but seal a hard-earned victory.

After clutch par saves from 11 and eight feet on 13 and 14 respectively, Horschel rolled in a 52-footer for eagle on the par-5 15th following a laser-like 250-yard approach to lead by four with three to play.

🦅😱 pic.twitter.com/hAj5sutwXeJune 5, 2022 See more

It isn't over until it's over at Jack’s place, but while most came unstuck in the closing stages, Horschel was able to use all his experience to put the finishing touches to a four-shot victory in front of a packed Ohio crowd that included his family.

"It feels pretty good," he said afterwards. "I felt comfortable all day. I never felt like my heart was beating too fast, never felt like I was moving too quick, I was just trying to play my own game knowing the conditions were tough and the greens were getting firmer. I played a really special round of golf and I'm really happy with it.

"It's special. I've never won a tournament that my wife and kids are at. For them to be here is so special and for Jack to be there and to shake his hand. I tried to play a round like Jack Nicklaus would - plot your way around the course. You've got a five-shot lead, just don't give anything back.

"It doesn't hurt to have a lot of confidence to take into the US Open, so I'm excited and confident to see what happens."