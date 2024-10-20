Big Screens Installed At College Golf Event As Coverage Of Football Game Broadcast To Players

The Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational used the screens to show coverage of the game between long-standing rivals Alabama and Tennessee

A big screen beside the green at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate
Big screens were brought in to show coverage of the game
(Image credit: x @AgoraGolf)
Mike Hall
By
published

One of the biggest college football games of the season took place on Saturday between long-standing rivals the University of Alabama and the University of Tennessee.

The match is must-see for many fans of the sport, and that's also true of those affiliated to the two schools.

That includes NCAA Division I college golfers, but there was a problem this year - Alabama and Tennessee’s men’s teams were taking part in the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational, hosted by Georgia Tech, at the same time.

Clearly, a post-game replay wasn’t going to cut it for those players because, to keep abreast of the action taking place in the 107th Third Saturday In October in Tennessee, huge screens were brought in beside the ninth and 18th greens showing coverage from the Neyland Stadium game!

In the end, it was the Tennessee players who would have been then happiest with what they saw, as the Volunteers upset the Crimson Tide to beat their great rivals 24-17.

As for the on-course action, it concluded on Sunday with neither Alabama nor Tennessee finishing on top. Instead, Duke took the team honors by three over UCLA after finishing 28-under for the tournament with the Blue Devils’ Ethan Evans taking the individual title.

Before the big game, World No.1 Scottie Scheffler had been part of the panel on ESPN’s College GameDay Saturday, where, sporting the Green Jacket he claimed at April’s Masters, he made his gameday picks.

Along the way, he alluded to his arrest before the second round of May’s PGA Championship at Valhalla in Louisville.

Scheffler was asked for his prediction on the game between Louisville and Miami by analyst Pat McAfee and quipped: “Not to bring anything personal into this with Louisville. A great city, love the people, but I think Miami’s going to smoke ‘em.”

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

