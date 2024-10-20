Big Screens Installed At College Golf Event As Coverage Of Football Game Broadcast To Players

One of the biggest college football games of the season took place on Saturday between long-standing rivals the University of Alabama and the University of Tennessee.

The match is must-see for many fans of the sport, and that's also true of those affiliated to the two schools.

That includes NCAA Division I college golfers, but there was a problem this year - Alabama and Tennessee’s men’s teams were taking part in the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational, hosted by Georgia Tech, at the same time.

Clearly, a post-game replay wasn’t going to cut it for those players because, to keep abreast of the action taking place in the 107th Third Saturday In October in Tennessee, huge screens were brought in beside the ninth and 18th greens showing coverage from the Neyland Stadium game!

You know you are in SEC country when they have college football on 9 and 18 greens. pic.twitter.com/bT3ZXqqmdvOctober 19, 2024

In the end, it was the Tennessee players who would have been then happiest with what they saw, as the Volunteers upset the Crimson Tide to beat their great rivals 24-17.

As for the on-course action, it concluded on Sunday with neither Alabama nor Tennessee finishing on top. Instead, Duke took the team honors by three over UCLA after finishing 28-under for the tournament with the Blue Devils’ Ethan Evans taking the individual title.

Before the big game, World No.1 Scottie Scheffler had been part of the panel on ESPN’s College GameDay Saturday, where, sporting the Green Jacket he claimed at April’s Masters, he made his gameday picks.

Along the way, he alluded to his arrest before the second round of May’s PGA Championship at Valhalla in Louisville.

No chance you were gonna take Louisville Scottie 😂😂 #CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/uibkRipkYxOctober 19, 2024

Scheffler was asked for his prediction on the game between Louisville and Miami by analyst Pat McAfee and quipped: “Not to bring anything personal into this with Louisville. A great city, love the people, but I think Miami’s going to smoke ‘em.”