Bernhard Langer To Play Final DP World Tour Event At Next Year's BMW International Open

Bernhard Langer will make his final appearance on the DP World Tour when he returns to his home country to play the BMW International Open in 2024.

The legendary German golfer, who has won 42 times on the former European Tour, has not played a regular event on the DP World Tour since the Porsche European Open in 2015, where he finished T24.

The 66-year-old will make the return to Germany for the celebratory 35th edition of the tournament having last played the event in 2012.

“I am very much looking forward to the 35th BMW International Open, which is particularly important to me. I was there the first time it was held in 1989, and only missed two tournaments up to the 25th anniversary," Langer said in a statement.

"Even though I have been playing on the PGA Tour Champions in the USA for years, I still find it hard to imagine a more atmospheric tournament to bid farewell to the DP World Tour than the BMW International Open.

"I grew up in Anhausen, near Augsburg, and worked as a golf instructor for three and a half years in Munich before turning pro on the Tour, so it is great to experience another fantastic tournament in my Bavarian home.”

The German has never won the tournament before, but does hold the record for most runner-up finishes with five.

For the past several years, Langer has been competing on the PGA Tour Champions where he has enjoyed great success. He has captured 12 senior Majors, most recently in June 2023 when he won the US Senior Open.

That win saw him claim his 46th PGA Tour Champions title, finally breaking Hale Irwin’s record for the most wins on the Tour.

At 65 years old, the German also broke his own record for the oldest winner in PGA Tour Champions history while also surpassing Allen Doyle as the oldest winner of this championship.