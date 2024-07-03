'I Have A Feeling It's Going To Be Very Emotional' - European Legend Bernhard Langer Prepares To Make Final DP World Tour Appearance
The 66-year-old will make his 513th and final DP World Tour start at the BMW International Open this week, just 60 miles from his hometown of Anhausen
Bernhard Langer is preparing to make his 513th and final DP World Tour appearance this week when he tees it up at the BMW International Open in Germany.
Langer, who was born in Anhausen, Diedorf near Augsburg - just 60 miles from Golfclub Munich Eichenried - will go down as one of the most successful golfers ever to hail from Europe, with more than 120 professional wins to his name.
The 66-year-old is a two-time Masters champion who was the first-ever World No.1 in the men's game, taking his place at the summit in 1986 when the Official World Golf Ranking was originally introduced.
One of only five players to have won professional events on all six continents where golf is played, Langer has scooped three PGA Tour titles and 42 European Tour victories - putting him second on the DP World Tour's all-time list behind Seve Ballesteros (50).
And after switching mainly to senior golf circuits, Langer went on to be the most successful player to date, winning a record 12 senior Major championships and over 50 titles in total, including a record 46 victories on PGA Tour Champions.
"But, by God, does he know how to play golf!"@padraig_h 🤝 @BernhardLanger6 pic.twitter.com/AadWJktraSJuly 3, 2024
Although he is not fully retiring this week, the man who underwent Achilles surgery following a pickleball accident earlier in the year is set to close a 50-year chapter of featuring on the European and DP World Tour.
And discussing the subject before he begins alongside Italian Open winner Marcel Siem and another hero of German golf, Martin Kaymer, Langer admitted the next few days are likely to be highly emotional.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
He said: “It means a great deal, just to play in front of the home crowd. And hopefully I can make the cut, but I hear the golf course is a lot longer than it used to be, and that's a challenge for me. I'm getting shorter, and the course is getting longer and that's not a good combination.
“I grew up about 45 minutes from here. I worked as an Assistant professional 30 minutes from here at Munich Country Club. I have a lot of friends, some relatives and just people that have been with me, supported me for many, many years in the game of golf, and obviously I've played this tournament many times.
“I've never said goodbye to anything so far in terms of golf. This is going to be a first experience and I have a feeling it's going to be very emotional."
Langer's playing partner for the first two days, Siem, is a fellow German who has big plans to join his countryman as a Ryder Cup winner at Bethpage Black next year after clinching a sixth DP World Tour prize in Italy last week.
Siem admitted Langer - who won five out of his 10 Ryder Cup appearances - has always been a role model to him and outlined exactly why, pre-tournament.
He said: "What Bernhard achieved is special. It's going to be very tough to achieve what he did. You should never say never. I think he's a superb human being, a role model for all of us.
"His behaviour is just outstanding. His technique is very unique as well. That's what I love about him. His work ethic too.”
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. An improving golfer who still classes himself as ‘one of the worst players on the Golf Monthly team’, Jonny enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
-
-
Justin Timberlake And Tiger Woods Have St Andrews Sports Bar Plans Approved Ahead Of Proposed 2025 Opening
T-Squared Social is set to start building its second location in St Andrews at the site of the New Picture House Cinema after planning permission was approved by Fife Council
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
5 Round-Saving Tips To Refresh Your Perspective On The Golf Course
Summer golf brings high expectations, but here are some tips if you're struggling to score well
By Jess Ratcliffe Published