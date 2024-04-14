Barstool Sports Founder Set To Land Seven-Figure Prize If Scottie Scheffler Wins The Masters

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has revealed he stands to collect a seven-figure sum if Scott Scheffler wins the Masters after betting $300,000 on him to triumph.

World No.1 Scheffler heads into the final round at Augusta with a one-shot lead as he bids for his second Major title following an impressive start to 2024 with two victories on the PGA Tour already.

Portnoy, 47, was so confident of Scheffler triumphing at the Masters he placed a massive bet which stands to earn him $1,650,000 if the American sees off the chasing pack to win the Green Jacket.

Portnoy revealed his bet on social media on X, formerly known as Twitter, as he discussed what he considered the vital factors which could propel Scheffler to victory, including referencing the pro's pregnant who is due to give birth this month.

Portnoy wrote: "4 keys to Scottie Scheffler winning the Masters today and me winning a milly. 1 shot at a time. Don't get too high. Don't get too low 2. Drive for show putt for dough 3. Hits your irons like a warrior poet 4. Don't let your wife go into labor."

Scheffler has already stated that he will depart The Masters should his wife, Meredith go into labor early.

Portnoy's huge bet is the latest stunt in his career which has included plenty of public bets after he started out giving online gambling tips when still at college.

He then built up Barstool and sold a majority stake to The Chernin Group in January 2016. Penn Entertainment, who are a casino-and-sports-gaming company, later finalised its acquisition of Barstool in February 2023 in a $551 million deal after acquiring a minority stake in the sports blog in 2020.

But Portnoy acquired back Barstool in August 2023 after Penn and Barstool agreed to go their separate ways as the gambling operator signed a new 10-year deal with ESPN instead.