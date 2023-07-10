Barbasol Championship Prize Money, Payout And Field 2023

Following on from the John Deere Classic, the PGA Tour heads to Kentucky for the Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club in a co-sanctioned event with the DP World Tour.

With The Open just two weeks away, the world’s best players are over in Scotland, competing in the co-sanctioned Genesis Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick.

As the Barbasol is played opposite that event, the field is lacking the usual firepower of a regular PGA Tour event, with no players inside the world top 50 competing in the tournament this week.

Last year saw Trey Mullinax capture his maiden PGA Tour victory with a one-shot victory over Kevin Streelman, although the American is not in the field this week to defend his title.

Headlining the field is World No. 112, Lucas Glover. The 2009 US Open champion last won on the PGA Tour at the 2021 John Deere Classic but comes into this week off the back of consecutive top-ten finishes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and the John Deere Classic.

Alongside him at the top of the billing is World No.113, Taylor Pendrith. The Canadian played for the international team in last year's President Cup and goes in search of his first PGA Tour title having finished T14 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

One name to keep an eye on could be 21-year-old Akshay Bhatia who earned Special Temporary Member status on the PGA Tour after a runner-up finish at the 2023 Puerto Rico Open earlier in the season. The left-hander went on to finish fourth behind Tony Finau, Jon Rahm and Brandon Wu at the Mexico Championship in April and finished T35 at the John Deere Classic last week.

The event was awarded co-sanctioned status with the DP World Tour in 2022 and, as such, this week's field features several European players including veterans Søren Kjeldsen and Andy Sullivan who have eight combined DP World Tour wins between them.

There are also four past Barbasol winners teeing it up this week including Grayson Murray who won on the Korn Ferry Tour earlier this year.

The purse is $3.8m, an increase of $100,000 on 2022. Of that, the winner will receive $684,000. Below is the prize money, payout breakdown and field for the 2023 Barbasol Championship.

Barbasol Championship Prize Money

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $684,000 2nd $414,200 3rd $262,200 4th $186,200 5th $155,800 6th $137,750 7th $128,250 8th $118,750 9th $111,150 10th $103,550 11th $95,950 12th $88,350 13th $80,750 14th $73,150 15th $69,350 16th $65,550 17th $61,750 18th $57,950 19th $54,150 20th $50,350 21st $46,550 22nd $42,750 23rd $39,710 24th $36,670 25th $33,630 26th $30,590 27th $29,450 28th $28,310 29th $27,170 30th $26,030 31st $24,890 32nd $23,750 33rd $22,610 34th $21,660 35th $20,710 36th $19,760 37th $18,810 38th $18,050 39th $17,290 40th $16,530 41st $15,770 42nd $15,010 43rd $14,250 44th $13,490 45th $12,730 46th $11,970 47th $11,210 48th $10,602 49th $10,070 50th $9,766 51st $9,538 52nd $9,310 53rd $9,158 54th $9,006 55th $8,930 56th $8,854 57th $8,778 58th $8,702 59th $8,626 60th $8,550 61st $8,474 62nd $8,398 63rd $8,322 64th $8,246 65th $8,170

Barbasol Championship Field

Tyson Alexander

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Ryan Armour

John Axelsen

Sangmoon Bae

Ricky Barnes

Akshay Bhatia

Jonas Blixt

Ryan Brehm

Daniel Brown

Scott Brown

Wesley Bryan

Jonathan Byrd

John Catlin

Greg Chalmers

Cameron Champ

Kevin Chappell

Todd Clements

Aaron Cockerill

Trevor Cone

Austin Cook

Trey Cox

Ben Crane

MJ Daffue

Jens Dantorp

Louis de Jager

Alejandro Del Rey

Zecheng Dou

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Bryce Easton

Nacho Elvira

Derek Ernst

Pedro Figueiredo

David Ford

Jeremy Freiburghaus

Tommy Gainey

Manu Gandas

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez

Brice Garnett

Robert Garrigus

Ryan Gerard

Deon Germishuys

Michael Gligic

Lucas Glover

Tano Goya

Cody Gribble

Julien Guerrier

James Hahn

Paul Haley II

Scott Harrington

David Hearn

Marcus Helligkilde

JJ Henry

Jim Herman

Kramer Hickok

Angel Hidalgo Portillo

Harry Higgs

Ryo Hisatsune

Bo Hoag

Wes Homan

Daan Huizing

Oliver Hundebol Jorgensen

Ryuji Imada

Jazz Janewattananond

Richard Johnson

Sung Kang

Masahiro Kawamura

Nathan Kimsey

Marcus Kinhult

Patton Kizzire

Søren Kjeldsen

Alexander Knappe

Russell Knox

Jeong Weon Ko

Satoshi Kodaira

Kelly Kraft

Peter Kuest

Derek Lamely

Andrew Landry

Hank Lebioda

Alexander Levy

Mikael Lindberg

Adam Long

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Justin Lower

Peter Malnati

Jesse Massie

Brandon Matthews

William McGirt

Max McGreevy

Troy Merritt

Ryan Moore

James Morrison

Jesse Mueller

Grayson Murray

SY Noh

Niklas Norgaard

Henrik Norlander

Vincent Norrman

Andrew Novak

Augusto Núñez

Sean O'Hair

Geoff Ogilvy

John Parry

Taylor Pendrith

Cameron Percy

Scott Piercy

D.A. Points

Ted Potter Jr.

Chad Ramey

David Ravetto

Doc Redman

JC Ritchie

Kevin Roy

Adrien Saddier

Jayden Schaper

Matti Schmid

Freddy Schott

Matthias Schwab

Robin Sciot-Siegrist

Jason Scrivener

Martin Simonsen

Austin Smotherman

Clément Sordet

Kevin Stadler

Stephen Stallings Jr.

Kyle Stanley

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Chris Stroud

Brian Stuard

Andy Sullivan

Santiago Tarrio

Josh Teater

DJ Trahan

Martin Trainer

Kevin Tway

Omar Uresti

Darius Van Driel

Bo Van Pelt

Erik van Rooyen

Johannes Veerman

Nick Watney

Trevor Werbylo

Richy Werenski

Kyle Westmoreland

Vince Whaley

Andrew Wilson

Carl Yuan

Where Is The Barbasol Championship Being Played? The Barbasol Championship is played at Keene Trace Golf Club. This will be the fifth year at the Kentucky course after the first three editions of the tournament were played in Alabama.



Who won the 2022 Barbasol Championship? Trey Mullinax captured his maiden PGA Tour victory with a one-shot victory over Kevin Streelman last year. However, the American is not in the field this week to defend his title.

