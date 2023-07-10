Barbasol Championship Prize Money, Payout And Field 2023
Trey Mullinax won in 2022 but there will be a different name on the trophy this year
Following on from the John Deere Classic, the PGA Tour heads to Kentucky for the Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club in a co-sanctioned event with the DP World Tour.
With The Open just two weeks away, the world’s best players are over in Scotland, competing in the co-sanctioned Genesis Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick.
As the Barbasol is played opposite that event, the field is lacking the usual firepower of a regular PGA Tour event, with no players inside the world top 50 competing in the tournament this week.
Last year saw Trey Mullinax capture his maiden PGA Tour victory with a one-shot victory over Kevin Streelman, although the American is not in the field this week to defend his title.
Headlining the field is World No. 112, Lucas Glover. The 2009 US Open champion last won on the PGA Tour at the 2021 John Deere Classic but comes into this week off the back of consecutive top-ten finishes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and the John Deere Classic.
Alongside him at the top of the billing is World No.113, Taylor Pendrith. The Canadian played for the international team in last year's President Cup and goes in search of his first PGA Tour title having finished T14 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
One name to keep an eye on could be 21-year-old Akshay Bhatia who earned Special Temporary Member status on the PGA Tour after a runner-up finish at the 2023 Puerto Rico Open earlier in the season. The left-hander went on to finish fourth behind Tony Finau, Jon Rahm and Brandon Wu at the Mexico Championship in April and finished T35 at the John Deere Classic last week.
The event was awarded co-sanctioned status with the DP World Tour in 2022 and, as such, this week's field features several European players including veterans Søren Kjeldsen and Andy Sullivan who have eight combined DP World Tour wins between them.
There are also four past Barbasol winners teeing it up this week including Grayson Murray who won on the Korn Ferry Tour earlier this year.
The purse is $3.8m, an increase of $100,000 on 2022. Of that, the winner will receive $684,000. Below is the prize money, payout breakdown and field for the 2023 Barbasol Championship.
Barbasol Championship Prize Money
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$684,000
|2nd
|$414,200
|3rd
|$262,200
|4th
|$186,200
|5th
|$155,800
|6th
|$137,750
|7th
|$128,250
|8th
|$118,750
|9th
|$111,150
|10th
|$103,550
|11th
|$95,950
|12th
|$88,350
|13th
|$80,750
|14th
|$73,150
|15th
|$69,350
|16th
|$65,550
|17th
|$61,750
|18th
|$57,950
|19th
|$54,150
|20th
|$50,350
|21st
|$46,550
|22nd
|$42,750
|23rd
|$39,710
|24th
|$36,670
|25th
|$33,630
|26th
|$30,590
|27th
|$29,450
|28th
|$28,310
|29th
|$27,170
|30th
|$26,030
|31st
|$24,890
|32nd
|$23,750
|33rd
|$22,610
|34th
|$21,660
|35th
|$20,710
|36th
|$19,760
|37th
|$18,810
|38th
|$18,050
|39th
|$17,290
|40th
|$16,530
|41st
|$15,770
|42nd
|$15,010
|43rd
|$14,250
|44th
|$13,490
|45th
|$12,730
|46th
|$11,970
|47th
|$11,210
|48th
|$10,602
|49th
|$10,070
|50th
|$9,766
|51st
|$9,538
|52nd
|$9,310
|53rd
|$9,158
|54th
|$9,006
|55th
|$8,930
|56th
|$8,854
|57th
|$8,778
|58th
|$8,702
|59th
|$8,626
|60th
|$8,550
|61st
|$8,474
|62nd
|$8,398
|63rd
|$8,322
|64th
|$8,246
|65th
|$8,170
Barbasol Championship Field
- Tyson Alexander
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Ryan Armour
- John Axelsen
- Sangmoon Bae
- Ricky Barnes
- Akshay Bhatia
- Jonas Blixt
- Ryan Brehm
- Daniel Brown
- Scott Brown
- Wesley Bryan
- Jonathan Byrd
- John Catlin
- Greg Chalmers
- Cameron Champ
- Kevin Chappell
- Todd Clements
- Aaron Cockerill
- Trevor Cone
- Austin Cook
- Trey Cox
- Ben Crane
- MJ Daffue
- Jens Dantorp
- Louis de Jager
- Alejandro Del Rey
- Zecheng Dou
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Bryce Easton
- Nacho Elvira
- Derek Ernst
- Pedro Figueiredo
- David Ford
- Jeremy Freiburghaus
- Tommy Gainey
- Manu Gandas
- Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
- Brice Garnett
- Robert Garrigus
- Ryan Gerard
- Deon Germishuys
- Michael Gligic
- Lucas Glover
- Tano Goya
- Cody Gribble
- Julien Guerrier
- James Hahn
- Paul Haley II
- Scott Harrington
- David Hearn
- Marcus Helligkilde
- JJ Henry
- Jim Herman
- Kramer Hickok
- Angel Hidalgo Portillo
- Harry Higgs
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Bo Hoag
- Wes Homan
- Daan Huizing
- Oliver Hundebol Jorgensen
- Ryuji Imada
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Richard Johnson
- Sung Kang
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Nathan Kimsey
- Marcus Kinhult
- Patton Kizzire
- Søren Kjeldsen
- Alexander Knappe
- Russell Knox
- Jeong Weon Ko
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Kelly Kraft
- Peter Kuest
- Derek Lamely
- Andrew Landry
- Hank Lebioda
- Alexander Levy
- Mikael Lindberg
- Adam Long
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera
- Justin Lower
- Peter Malnati
- Jesse Massie
- Brandon Matthews
- William McGirt
- Max McGreevy
- Troy Merritt
- Ryan Moore
- James Morrison
- Jesse Mueller
- Grayson Murray
- SY Noh
- Niklas Norgaard
- Henrik Norlander
- Vincent Norrman
- Andrew Novak
- Augusto Núñez
- Sean O'Hair
- Geoff Ogilvy
- John Parry
- Taylor Pendrith
- Cameron Percy
- Scott Piercy
- D.A. Points
- Ted Potter Jr.
- Chad Ramey
- David Ravetto
- Doc Redman
- JC Ritchie
- Kevin Roy
- Adrien Saddier
- Jayden Schaper
- Matti Schmid
- Freddy Schott
- Matthias Schwab
- Robin Sciot-Siegrist
- Jason Scrivener
- Martin Simonsen
- Austin Smotherman
- Clément Sordet
- Kevin Stadler
- Stephen Stallings Jr.
- Kyle Stanley
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Chris Stroud
- Brian Stuard
- Andy Sullivan
- Santiago Tarrio
- Josh Teater
- DJ Trahan
- Martin Trainer
- Kevin Tway
- Omar Uresti
- Darius Van Driel
- Bo Van Pelt
- Erik van Rooyen
- Johannes Veerman
- Nick Watney
- Trevor Werbylo
- Richy Werenski
- Kyle Westmoreland
- Vince Whaley
- Andrew Wilson
- Carl Yuan
Where Is The Barbasol Championship Being Played?
The Barbasol Championship is played at Keene Trace Golf Club. This will be the fifth year at the Kentucky course after the first three editions of the tournament were played in Alabama.
Who won the 2022 Barbasol Championship?
Trey Mullinax captured his maiden PGA Tour victory with a one-shot victory over Kevin Streelman last year. However, the American is not in the field this week to defend his title.
