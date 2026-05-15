PGA Championship 2026: What Are The Highest Winning Scores This Century?

It seems that all it takes is a few big drives during practice, and everyone is quick to make up their mind what kind of test a Major Championship course will provide.

And when Rory McIlroy said "strategy off the tee is pretty non-existent" at the start of the week, many people thought the Donald Ross-designed Aronimink would be a pushover.

However, no one bettered a 67 on Thursday, and just 31 players from the field of 156 broke par.

Could we, therefore, be in for one of the highest-ever winning scores at the PGA Championship?

The early signs are that we won't get to a double-digit winning score, which is more the norm from week to week.

We've seen some very low scores in the PGA Championship over the years. Xander Schauffele carded a 21-under 263 at Valhalla two years ago to set a Major Championship record.

Brooks Koepka had shared that particular record having taken just 264 shots to win the same tournament at Bellerive Country Club in 2018.

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However, we've also seen some big winning scores registered in the battle for the famous Wanamaker Trophy - and that's the type of tournament that a lot of golf fans prefer to see.

The biggest winning scores? Let's take a look...

Swipe to scroll horizontally Highest Scores At The PGA Championship (2001-present) Year/Venue Winner Total Winning Score 2008, Oakland Hills Country Club Padraig Harrington 277 (-3) 2005, Baltusrol Phil Mickelson 276 (-4) 2003, Oak Hill Country Club Shaun Micheel 276 (-4) 2022, Southern Hills Country Club Justin Thomas 275 (-5)

The highest winning total score since the turn of the century belongs to Padraig Harrington, who, in 2008, broke a 78-year European jinx in claiming the 90th PGA Championship at Oakland Hills.

The Irishman showed his mettle in holding off Sergio Garcia to claim back-to-back Majors at a brutal venue, and it was also his third Major title in six attempts.

However, if you go back a little further, higher scores have won the PGA Championship.

Larry Nelson kept his cool on a baking hot final day of the 1987 PGA Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 1987 edition was an absolute scorcher, with the heat index registering 105, making the greens at the Champion course of PGA National Golf Club in Palm Beach, Florida, as hard as tabletops.

And it was windy. Combined with the brutally long rough, it was more of a war of attrition. Larry Nelson didn't mind, though, and his one-under-par (287) total was good enough for the win.

Go back even further, to 1987, Dave Stockton's one-over total (281) saw him defeat Raymond Floyd by one shot at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland.

One over par has won the PGA Championship on three other occasions: Gary Player (1972), Julius Boros (1968), and Jay Herbert (1960).

PGA Championship winning scores since 2001