Automatic Qualifiers Announced For International And US Presidents Cup Teams
The first six players have been confirmed for the International Team and Team USA for the biennial match at Royal Montreal Golf Club
Following the conclusion of the BMW Championship, the six automatic qualifiers for both the International and US Presidents Cup teams have been confirmed.
The FedEx Cup Playoff event was the final tournament of the qualifying period, and Japanese star Hideki Matsuyama, who will be making his sixth Presidents Cup appearance at Royal Montreal Golf Club, tops the International standings to confirm his place on Mike Weir’s team.
He will be joined by South Koreans Sungae Im, Tom Kim, Byeong Hun An, and Australians Jason Day and Adam Scott.
Of those, only Hun An has yet to make his Presidents Cup debut, while at the other end of the scale, it will be Scott’s 11th appearance. Only US player Phil Mickelson, with 12 appearances, has played more.
For Jim Furyk’s US team, World No.1 Scottie Scheffler inevitably qualifies automatically after an incredible season that has included seven worldwide wins.
Xander Schauffele, who won the PGA Championship and The Open during the qualifying period, has also confirmed his place, along with Collin Morikawa, Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay and Sahith Theegala.
Even though the match will be held away from US soil, in Canada, Furyk’s team will be hot favorites to retain the trophy. The US boasts a 12-1-1 record since the first Presidents Cup in 1994, with the International Team’s one win so far coming in 1998.
Of the six automatic qualifiers in the International Team, only Matsuyama is currently in the top 10 of the world rankings, in seventh. In contrast, the US boasts five of the world's top 10 among its automatic qualifiers, with Theegala the only one beneath that in 15th.
Weir and Furyk will announce their six captains’ picks live on the Golf Channel on Tuesday 3 September, which will complete their teams.
However, they won’t be able to select LIV Golf players as they are ineligible, meaning there will be no place for World No.10 Bryson DeChambeau on Team USA or the likes of Chilean Joaquin Niemann and Australian Cameron Smith on the International Team.
The Presidents Cup takes place between 26 and 29 September.
Presidents Cup Automatic Qualifiers
International Team
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Sungjae Im
- Adam Scott
- Tom Kim
- Jason Day
- Byeong Hun An
Team USA
- Scottie Scheffler
- Xander Schauffele:
- Collin Morikawa
- Wyndham Clark
- Patrick Cantlay
- Sahith Theegala
