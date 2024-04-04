Do ANWA Players Get Paid?

It was at Wednesday’s pre Masters press conference in 2018 that Chairman Fred Ridley announced that a new tournament would be held at the famous venue, The Augusta National Women’s Amateur (ANWA).

The following year, Jennifer Kupcho, at the time the world's top-ranked amateur, played her final six holes in five under par to become the champion of the inaugural ANWA.

Despite the many perks of winning the tournament, players do not receive any prize money for competing in the event, for the simple reason that this is an amateur tournament.

So, just like amateurs can’t win any prize money when competing in professional events, amateurs don’t bank any cash for playing in amateur events.

In 2023, after spending two-and-a-half years as the world’s top-ranked amateur, Rose Zhang defeated Jenny Bae in a two-hole playoff to win the ANWA.

Zhang might not have won any prize money for her efforts that week, but that would soon change. In fact, since turning professional a month after winning the ANWA, the now 20-year-old has won close to $1.5 million on the LPGA Tour.

Although ANWA players do not get paid, winning the ANWA comes with some significant perks.

Provided the winner remains an amateur, the 2024 champion will receive an invitation to the next five ANWA events.

Jennifer Kupcho wins the inaugural ANWA (Image credit: Getty Images)

In addition, the champion will be invited to the 2024 US Women’s Open, the 2024 Women’s Open, the 2024 Chevron Championship, the 2024 Evian Championship and any USGA, R&A and PGA of America amateur championships for which the she is eligible for one year.

The ANWA will see an international field of 72 women amateurs compete over 54 holes of stroke play.

A cut will take place after 36 holes, advancing the leading 30 players and ties to the final round at Augusta National Golf Club.

The first 36 holes will be contested over two days on the Island and Bluff nines at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Augusta, on April 3 and 4.

The entire field will then play Augusta National for an official practice round Friday, April 5, before the final round on Saturday, April 6 features the competitors who made the cut.