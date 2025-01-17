Home Of The Masters 'In Spectacular Condition' Just Months After Hurricane Helene Damage - Fred Ridley

Just a matter of months after Hurricane Helene devastated parts of south-eastern USA - including the home of The Masters in Augusta, Georgia - Augusta National Golf Club is said to be "in spectacular condition" once again.

Last October saw Hurricane Helene sweep in and cause significant damage to thousands of homes, businesses and other key infrastructure in the Florida Bend region - also causing the deaths of at least 228 people.

And while much of the area is still managing the effects of its latest natural disaster, Augusta National is reportedly back on its feet and tracking towards hosting The Masters as usual for the 89th time in its history.

In the days and weeks after the Hurricane first hit, drone images highlighted the extraordinary change in Augusta National's landscape, with multiple trees having been forcibly felled by the strong winds both throughout the course and down the iconic Magnolia Lane.

But, speaking during a press conference ahead of the 2025 Latin America Amateur Championship in Argentina, chairman Fred Ridley insisted that - with the exception of fewer tress - the world-famous course looks as picturesque as ever.

Drone images showed fallen trees at Augusta National after Hurricane Helene (Image credit: X/@ed_bodenhamer)

Ridley said: "As far as the impact, the long-term impact, we have not quite as many trees as we did a year ago. As far as the golf course goes, it's in spectacular condition.

"I think we had minor damage to the course, the playing surfaces themselves, but we were able to get that back in shape, but I don't think you're going to see any difference in the condition for the Masters this year."

As soon as the weather had calmed to a suitable level last October, ground crews moved in to begin restoring ANGC to its former glory. Meanwhile, the club itself donated $5 million to hurricane relief efforts at the time.

Ridley went on to say that he was happy to see the golf club efficiently fixed back up but more proud of everyone at Augusta National for their collective response to the disaster.

The Masters chairman said: “Hurricane Helene was really a devastating event for the Augusta community and for a number of communities in the southeast, particularly in western North Carolina. We suffered a fair amount of impact from the hurricane as did the entire community.

“I think what I'm the most proud of is the response of our entire organization to that natural disaster, which is really what it was.

"And not only what they did to get Augusta National back in shape, but as importantly, how they pitched in with the Augusta community and really helped out because there were many, many people, many of our people were out of their homes for a number of weeks. No electricity.

"The community didn't have water for a while. I'm just really proud of how our entire organization responded to that.”

The 2025 Masters is set to take place at Augusta National Golf Club between April 10-13.