Home Of The Masters 'In Spectacular Condition' Just Months After Hurricane Helene Damage - Fred Ridley
The Masters chairman, Fred Ridley shared a positive update on the state of Augusta National Golf Club following damage by Hurricane Helene last year
Just a matter of months after Hurricane Helene devastated parts of south-eastern USA - including the home of The Masters in Augusta, Georgia - Augusta National Golf Club is said to be "in spectacular condition" once again.
Last October saw Hurricane Helene sweep in and cause significant damage to thousands of homes, businesses and other key infrastructure in the Florida Bend region - also causing the deaths of at least 228 people.
And while much of the area is still managing the effects of its latest natural disaster, Augusta National is reportedly back on its feet and tracking towards hosting The Masters as usual for the 89th time in its history.
In the days and weeks after the Hurricane first hit, drone images highlighted the extraordinary change in Augusta National's landscape, with multiple trees having been forcibly felled by the strong winds both throughout the course and down the iconic Magnolia Lane.
But, speaking during a press conference ahead of the 2025 Latin America Amateur Championship in Argentina, chairman Fred Ridley insisted that - with the exception of fewer tress - the world-famous course looks as picturesque as ever.
Ridley said: "As far as the impact, the long-term impact, we have not quite as many trees as we did a year ago. As far as the golf course goes, it's in spectacular condition.
"I think we had minor damage to the course, the playing surfaces themselves, but we were able to get that back in shape, but I don't think you're going to see any difference in the condition for the Masters this year."
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
As soon as the weather had calmed to a suitable level last October, ground crews moved in to begin restoring ANGC to its former glory. Meanwhile, the club itself donated $5 million to hurricane relief efforts at the time.
Ridley went on to say that he was happy to see the golf club efficiently fixed back up but more proud of everyone at Augusta National for their collective response to the disaster.
The Masters chairman said: “Hurricane Helene was really a devastating event for the Augusta community and for a number of communities in the southeast, particularly in western North Carolina. We suffered a fair amount of impact from the hurricane as did the entire community.
“I think what I'm the most proud of is the response of our entire organization to that natural disaster, which is really what it was.
"And not only what they did to get Augusta National back in shape, but as importantly, how they pitched in with the Augusta community and really helped out because there were many, many people, many of our people were out of their homes for a number of weeks. No electricity.
"The community didn't have water for a while. I'm just really proud of how our entire organization responded to that.”
The 2025 Masters is set to take place at Augusta National Golf Club between April 10-13.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
-
-
Who Are The Youngest LPGA Major Winners?
Several young players have won LPGA Majors, including three 18-year-olds - but who holds the record as the youngest?
By Alison Root Published
-
Kickstart Your 2025 Season With These 3 Game-Improving Golf Apps And Training Aids
Deals There a plenty of golf training apps and devices to choose from and we've highlighted some of the best around carrying big discounts
By Paul Brett Published
-
Joaquin Niemann And Nicolai Hojgaard Accept Masters Invites
The LIV player has received an invite for the second year in a row while Nicolai Hojgaard will join twin brother Rasmus at Augusta for the first time in April...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Fresh Drone Images Show Progress Of Augusta National Clean-Up Operation Following Hurricane Helene
Per photos via Eureka Earth on X, several holes at Augusta National appear very different to normal after damage to the course caused by Hurricane Helene
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Asia-Pacific Amateur Champion Confirms He Will Give Up Major Starts In Favor Of Immediate DP World Tour Chance
China's Wenyi Ding confirmed he will be leaving college and giving up starts at The Masters and The Open Championship in favor of immediately starting his pro career
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'A Lot Of Damage' To Augusta National But Masters Expected To Be Held As Planned
Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley says The Masters will be staged on time despite extensive damage to the course caused by Hurricane Helene
By Paul Higham Published
-
This Much-Loved Masters Feature Just Made Its Full LIV Golf Debut
The 'Any Shot, Any Time' feature officially launched on the LIV Golf app in Andalucia as Sergio Garcia claimed victory at Valderrama
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Are Masters Champions Exempt For Life?
Winning the Masters comes with a lifetime exemption to future tournaments
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
The Amateur Playing In His Seventh Major And Third Masters This Week
Career amateur Stewart Hagestad has made it back to Augusta National after another US Mid-Am victory
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Scheffler The New Tiger? Time For Woods To Say Goodbye? 10 Takeaways From The 2024 Masters
We highlight ten of the key stories to come from the 88th edition of the Masters
By Michael Weston Published