Drone Images Of Augusta National Shows Damage Caused By Hurricane Helene

Drone images of Augusta National Golf Club have emerged on social media showing some of the damage caused by Hurricane Helene.

Hurricane Helene caused widespread destruction across the Southeastern United States in late September, with Florida, North Carolina and Georgia suffering power outages, massive floods, damage to homes and, sadly, hundreds of deaths.

Augusta in Georgia, where Augusta National – which hosts The Masters every year – is located, was one of the areas hit hard by the tropical cyclone.

Drone photos posted by X user @ed_bodenhamer reportedly taken on 28 September shows a glimpse of the damage to the iconic golf course, including fallen trees on what appears to be the 16th green.

“Hole 16 is wrecked,” said the X account that posted the photos. “The other photos show damage that’s represented pretty much across the entire course.”

Other pictures and videos on social media at the time showed huge damage around the Augusta area, including several trees down on the famous Magnolia Lane and on an overflowing Rae's Creek, which flows close to the 11th and 12th holes of Augusta National.

Drone footage recently posted by Eureka Earth also shows extensive damage to "the club next door" Augusta Country Club, while many have reported first-hand accounts of the devastation caused to the Augusta area.

Earlier this month, Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley said “a lot of damage” was caused to the golf club, but he insisted the 89th edition of The Masters – which is scheduled for April next year – will go ahead as planned.

“As far as the golf course, it really was affected just as the rest of the community was – there was a lot of damage and we have a lot of people working hard to get us back up and running,” Ridley said at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in Japan.

“We don't really know exactly what that's going to mean, but I can tell you if it’s humanly possible, we will be back in business sooner rather than later.

"The Masters will be held, it will be on the dates it’s scheduled to be held.”

While the full extent and cost of the damage to the course is still unknown, the tournament is far from the priority as the hurricane’s devastation continues to be felt in the communities affected.

Augusta National Golf Club, in partnership with the Community Foundation for the CSRA, is donating $5 million towards the Hurricane Helene Community Crisis Fund, which will support local relief efforts in response to the devastating impact of the storm throughout the greater… pic.twitter.com/jlIWaSoKefOctober 3, 2024

Ridley announced earlier this month that Augusta National had partnered with the Community Foundation for the Central Savannah River Area to donate $5m to local relief efforts.

“I was in Augusta in the days immediately after the storm and have seen firsthand its devastating impact,” said Ridley. “Our employees, neighbors, friends and business owners need, and deserve, immediate and meaningful assistance to overcome the hardships being experienced at this moment throughout Augusta.

“Augusta National and the Community Foundation each take to heart our obligation to care for our community.

"Our goal is to make a difference when it’s needed the most, and our hope is that our gift may inspire others to assist or ask how they may contribute to this critical mission.”