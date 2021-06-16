Changes Afoot At Augusta National? Check Out These Incredible Images

It looks like a few holes could play quite differently when the Masters rolls back around next April

With the eyes of the golfing world on San Diego for the US Open at Torrey Pines, what better time for the Augusta National Golf Club to undertake what looks like some major course renovation work.

It has long been touted that change is coming to the famous Georgia layout, with many of the holes no longer playing the way they were intended by designer Alister MacKenzie.

Of course, that is nothing unique to this course, but it’s certainly something they won’t stand by and watch – for much longer, anyway.

And thanks to some amazing photography captured by Eureka Earth (@EurekaEarthPlus) and shared to Twitter, you can see the extent of some of the work being carried out:

It looks like three holes in particular are receiving considerable attention. It’s hard to make out what’s new to the 15th, but the 11th certainly appears to be minus a few trees up the right-hand side.

And could we finally see 13 being lengthened? Or are they just going to plant a monster tree to force players into a different approach?

Whatever happens, it’s exciting, and you can bet the place will look as pristine as ever come next April.

Ahead of this year’s Masters, in which history was made when Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama slipped on the Green Jacket, Fred Ridley, Chairman of the Augusta National Golf Club, addressed concerns surrounding the ongoing distance debate.

Although hopeful the R&A and USGA would find a solution, he warned that the club would take matters into their own hands to prevent a scenario unfolding where the course breached the 8,000-yard mark.

“If there is no action taken, for whatever reason, then we need to look at other options with regard to our golf course and what we can do to continue to challenge these great golfers and maintain the design integrity that was initially adopted by Mr. Jones and Mr. MacKenzie,” Ridley said.

Nobody wants to see this historical layout turned into a slugger’s paradise, so let’s hope a positive resolution is agreed sooner rather than later.