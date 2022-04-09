Augusta Makes Me Feel Like 'Someone Who Smokes 60 Cigarettes' - Helen Westwood

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Lee Westwood's wife and caddie Helen has described the extremities of the undulations at Augusta National, saying she feels like someone who smokes 60 cigarettes a day after walking the hilly course.

In particular, Helen hates walking the 8th hole as the long par-5, the course's longest hole at 570 yards, is uphill the entire way. "Augusta is definitely the toughest course I’ve caddied on, and the thought of going up 8 always fills me with absolute dread,” she told the Sun. "Honestly, it slopes up at about a 45-degree angle the whole length of the hole. I’m a fitness instructor but by the time I get to that green I’m totally out of breath. I feel like someone who smokes 60 cigarettes a day!”

She also joked how husband Lee's bag was so heavy compared to Shane Lowry's that she thought he put a couple of bricks in it.

“People don’t realize how hilly Augusta is, because you don’t get a proper perception of all the ups and downs from TV. Before we start, I always go through the bag asking stuff like, ‘Do you really need this water bottle? There’s water on every tee’. We played a practice round recently with Shane Lowry and I lifted his bag and mine was much heavier. I’d swear Lee was hiding a couple of house bricks or a few iron weights in there if I didn’t check it so thoroughly.”

Helen and Lee tied the knot in June 2021 in Las Vegas prior to the US Open at Torrey Pines. The Englishman currently ranks 65th in the world.

