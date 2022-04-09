Augusta Makes Me Feel Like 'Someone Who Smokes 60 Cigarettes' - Helen Westwood
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Lee Westwood's wife and caddie Helen has described the extremities of the undulations at Augusta National, saying she feels like someone who smokes 60 cigarettes a day after walking the hilly course.
In particular, Helen hates walking the 8th hole as the long par-5, the course's longest hole at 570 yards, is uphill the entire way. "Augusta is definitely the toughest course I’ve caddied on, and the thought of going up 8 always fills me with absolute dread,” she told the Sun. "Honestly, it slopes up at about a 45-degree angle the whole length of the hole. I’m a fitness instructor but by the time I get to that green I’m totally out of breath. I feel like someone who smokes 60 cigarettes a day!”
She also joked how husband Lee's bag was so heavy compared to Shane Lowry's that she thought he put a couple of bricks in it.
“People don’t realize how hilly Augusta is, because you don’t get a proper perception of all the ups and downs from TV. Before we start, I always go through the bag asking stuff like, ‘Do you really need this water bottle? There’s water on every tee’. We played a practice round recently with Shane Lowry and I lifted his bag and mine was much heavier. I’d swear Lee was hiding a couple of house bricks or a few iron weights in there if I didn’t check it so thoroughly.”
Helen and Lee tied the knot in June 2021 in Las Vegas prior to the US Open at Torrey Pines. The Englishman currently ranks 65th in the world.
- Masters 2022 Leaderboard, Latest Scores, Live Coverage From Augusta National
VIDEO: Why do the caddies wear white boiler suits at The Masters?
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. He graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He has also covered three Open Championships on-site including at Carnoustie in 2018 when he was inside the ropes with Tiger Woods. He has played 31 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Alwoodley. He currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats between 3-5. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Honma TR20
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: Titleist 818H2
Irons: Honma TR20B
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
WATCH: Tiger Woods Four-Putts At The Masters
Yes, you read that correctly, a four-putt from Tiger Woods
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
'I Usually Hit It A Little Further' - When Tiger Outdrove Phil Mickelson With His 3-Wood At The Masters
Relive the humorous story of Tiger Woods outdriving Phil Mickelson with a 3-wood during the 2001 Masters
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
WATCH: Tiger Woods Four-Putts At The Masters
Yes, you read that correctly, a four-putt from Tiger Woods
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
'I Usually Hit It A Little Further' - When Tiger Outdrove Phil Mickelson With His 3-Wood At The Masters
Relive the humorous story of Tiger Woods outdriving Phil Mickelson with a 3-wood during the 2001 Masters
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Has Jason Kokrak Cut Ties With Saudi?
The American was announced as a Golf Saudi ambassador in 2021, but the logo has vanished from his golf bag at this week's Masters
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Is Bryson Dechambeau Set To Miss The Rest Of The Season?
The 2020 US Open champion has been plagued by hand and hip injuries so far this year - and they don't seem to be healed just yet
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Justin Thomas 'Horrified' After Seeing Tiger Woods' Leg Post-Crash
The former World No.1 described the moment he saw Tiger Woods' injured leg
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Video Shows The Unbelievable Amount Of Private Jets At Augusta Airport
The local airport sees 1,500 private jets fly in during Masters week
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Masters Live Stream - Watch Saturday's Augusta National Action
As the tournament heats up, here are all the details on how you can watch the 'moving day' action.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Masters Prize Money, Purse and Winner's Prize: Big Increase For 2022
How much money is on offer at this year's Masters?
By Andrew Wright • Published