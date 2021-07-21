Get to know Chinese tour player Ashun Wu a little better...

10 Things You Didn’t Know About Ashun Wu

1. He was born in Xiamen, in the south-east of China

2. He started playing golf at the age of 17 and learned from his brother who was a single-figure handicap

3. He turned professional in 2007

4. He was the first ever Chinese winner on the Japan Golf Tour after victory at the 2012 Toshin Golf Tournament in Ryosen

5. He became the first ever Chinese golfer to win a European Tour event in China at the 2015 Volvo China Open

6. He also became the first Chinese golfer to win three times on the European Tour at the 2018 KLM Open

7. His only Major appearances were missed cuts at the 2013 and 2014 Open Championships

8. Away from golf, he cites his interests as video games and basketball. He wanted to be a professional basketball player but, at 5’11”, did not feel he was tall enough to compete at the highest level

9. He represented China at the World Cup of Golf in 2016 and 2018

10. His career-best world ranking is 120th