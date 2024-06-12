Who Is Donald Ross And Which Other Courses Has He Designed?
Donald Ross is a name synonymous with true golf nuts - but why?
For those tuning in to the US Open this week, expect lots of talk about Donald Ross. It won’t be a name you see on the leaderboard, but he will leave an indelible mark on this championship.
So, who is Donald Ross and why is he so revered in the world of golf?
Ross was a Scottish-born professional golfer who recorded a fifth-place finish in the US Open and a T8 in The Open, but he became better known for his work as a golf course designer.
After an apprenticeship at Royal Dornoch, he moved to America and wound up at Pinehurst and it’s on this stretch of land in North Carolina where he found his true calling.
"It's no secret to anybody here at Pinehurst, Donald Ross was the creator of No. 2 and much of what is here," the USGA's John Bodenhamer said.
"Donald Ross did a lot of impactful things, a lot of important things. Perhaps at least one of my favorite quotes that he said, it went like this: 'A country which gets golf minded need not worry about the honor, the integrity and the honesty of its people'. That hangs in Golf House Pinehurst for every one of our staff to see.
"Think about this when you think about Donald Ross. I didn't realize this until just a few weeks ago. 1,000 USGA championships, 17.5 percent of those, 175 of them, almost one in five, have been played on Donald Ross golf courses. That's pretty darned prolific.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"This was his masterpiece. Donald Ross wasn't just a designer. Sure, that's maybe what most people know him to be. But he was a superintendent here at Pinehurst. He was a club maker. He was a carpenter. He did other things. But he was a designer, and he lived at Pinehurst.
"You can go to the third green, look left, that's where Donald Ross lived. His home is still there. Pinehurst is the caretaker for that.
"This was his masterpiece. He refined it. He took it from sand greens to turf grass and kept improving it over and over again.
"Each hole, he talks about this, was a different challenge. No two holes go in the same direction. You think about how the wind works around those holes and how it swings through the pine trees here."
Ross would eventually design four courses here but most notably, he is the original creator of Pinehurst No. 2, the venue for this year’s US Open and which has held several of the sport’s biggest events over the years.
After his work at Pinehurst, the legend of Ross grew and he devoted more and more of his time to providing the canvas upon which great golf would be played.
Although he was born in Scotland, he didn't design any courses in the Home of Golf. He is, however, credited with having a direct involvement with hundreds of courses in north America before his passing in 1948, while he has inspired the designs of countless other architects.
His layouts – too many to list – have hosted countless Majors and big events across both the men’s and women’s games.
He is responsible for Oak Hill and Oakland Hills, which between them have held 16 Major championships. Four US Opens and two PGA Championships have been played over Ross' Inverness Club, while Pinehurst No. 2 is set for its fourth US Open.
Ross also designed the highly acclaimed Seminole and East Lake, home of the mega-money FedEx Cup finale each year.
What courses did Donald Ross design?
- Aronimink Golf Club
- Brae Burn (1919 US Open)
- Charlotte Country Club
- East Lake Golf Club
- Englewood Country Club (1909 US Open)
- Essex County Club
- Inverness Club (1920, 1931, 1957, 1979 US Open; 1986, 1993 PGA Championship)
- Interlachen Country Club (1930 US Open; 2008 US Women's Open)
- Oak Hill (1956, 1968, 1989, US Open; 1980, 2003, 2013, 2023 PGA Championship)
- Oakland Hills (1924, 1937, 1951, 1961, 1985, 1996 US Open; 1972, 1979, 2008 PGA Championship)
- Pinehurst No. 2 (1936 PGA Championship; 1999, 2005, 2014, 2024 US Open; 2014 US Women's Open)
- Plainfield Country Club
- Scioto Country Club (1926 US Open; 1950 PGA Championship)
- Seminole
- The Minikahda Club (1916 US Open)
- Wannamoisett Country Club
- Worcester Country Club (1925 US Open; 1960 US Women's Open)
A lifelong golf fan, Andy graduated in 2019 with a degree in Sports Journalism and got his first role in the industry as the Instruction Editor for National Club Golfer. From there, he decided to go freelance and now covers a variety of topics for Golf Monthly.
Andy took up the game at the age of seven and even harboured ambitions of a career in the professional ranks for a spell. That didn’t pan out, but he still enjoys his weekend golf at Royal Troon and holds a scratch handicap. As a side note, he's made five holes-in-one and could quite possibly be Retief Goosen’s biggest fan.
As well as the above, some of Andy's work has featured on websites such as goal.com, dailyrecord.co.uk, and theopen.com.
What's in Andy's bag?
Driver: Callaway Mavrik Sub-Zero (9°)
3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus (15°)
Driving iron: Titleist U500 (17°)
Irons: Mizuno mp32 (4-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 (50°, 54° and 58°)
Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron Newport 2.5
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
-
-
'We Are Going To See Some Big Numbers' - Claude Harmon III Predicts Six Hour Rounds At US Open And Pros Playing 'Ping Pong' On Pinehurst Greens
Renowned coach Claude Harmon III echoed Tiger Woods' words from earlier this week that US Open rounds could be slow due to Pinehurst No.2's difficulty
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Who Is Charlie Reiter? The Biggest Hitter At The US Open Who Is Even Longer Than Bryson DeChambeau
Reiter has been making headlines at the 2024 US Open, with numerous videos of the American pummeling drives at Pinehurst No.2 sparking huge attention
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'We Are Going To See Some Big Numbers' - Claude Harmon III Predicts Six Hour Rounds At US Open And Pros Playing 'Ping Pong' On Pinehurst Greens
Renowned coach Claude Harmon III echoed Tiger Woods' words from earlier this week that US Open rounds could be slow due to Pinehurst No.2's difficulty
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Superstitious Martin Kaymer Staying In Exact Same Hotel Room As 10 Years Ago For US Open Return To Pinehurst
Martin Kaymer is not only staying in the same hotel, but in the very same room he did for his US Open victory a decade ago as he returns to Pinehurst
By Paul Higham Published
-
Tiger Woods' Worrying 2024 Stats Show Why He Could Struggle At US Open
Tiger Woods has battled away this year but it's been far from vintage in terms of his stats - with some alarming ones showing why Pinehurst may be too much for him at the US Open
By Paul Higham Published
-
Biology Teacher To Play Dream US Open Practice Round With World No.1 Scottie Scheffler
High school biology teacher Colin Prater is living the dream after coming through US Open qualifying - as he'll practice with Scottie Scheffler on Wednesday
By Paul Higham Published
-
8 Quotes That Suggest the 2024 US Open Is Going To Be Treacherous
The US Open promises to be a typically grueling contest for the 156 players in the field, and that is not lost on some of its biggest stars
By Mike Hall Published
-
'Bring On The Carnage!' - Video Shows Frightening Speed Of Pinehurst No.2's Greens And Brutal Run-Offs At 2024 US Open
The brutality of Pinehurst No. 2's greens were highlighted via a simple test that was shared on social media early this week...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
How To Get 2025 US Open Tickets
The 2025 edition of the Major at Oakmont Country Club may be another 12 months away, but you can make early preparations for securing tickets now
By Mike Hall Published
-
Charlie Woods…The Putting Coach? Tiger Explains How Son Is Helping Him Prep For US Open
Tiger Woods has revealed son Charlie has been helping him prepare for the US Open by giving him putting advice at Pinehurst No.2
By Mike Hall Published