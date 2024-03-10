Arnold Palmer Invitational Tee Times - Round Four
Shane Lowry and Scottie Scheffler lead the Arnold Palmer Invitational field by one heading into the final round at Bay Hill
Heading into the final round of the PGA Tour's fourth Signature Event of 2024, up to seven players realistically stand a chance of taking home the Arnold Palmer Invitational title and a check for $4 million.
Two thirds of the current top-six on the leaderboard are Major winners, including the leading pair, Shane Lowry and Scottie Scheffler - both on nine-under and teeing off in the final group at Bay Hill.
Wyndham Clark begins one stroke back after surviving a potential rules infringement during his final hole on Saturday, while Will Zalatoris, Russell Henley, and Hideki Matsuyama make up the T4 group on seven-under.
A previous winner of this event, Rory McIlroy begins Sunday on -5 and must win the tournament while hoping Scheffler falls away considerably if he is to return to World No.1.
It is all to play for at Bay Hill, then, where a number of big names also missed the cut as conditions remained tough. One of those players was Tommy Fleetwood, who carded a 10 on the par-5 6th hole, with another being defending champion, Kurt Kitayama.
Below is the full list of tee times and groupings for the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
EDT (GMT)
- 8:40am (12:40pm): Nick Dunlap, Jake Knapp
- 8:50am (12:40pm): Jordan Spieth, Sepp Straka
- 9:00am (1:00pm): J.T Poston, Adam Hadwin
- 9:10am (1:10pm): Luke List, C.T. Pan
- 9:20am (1:20pm): Xander Schauffele, Min Woo Lee
- 9:30am (1:30pm): Denny McCarthy, Matthieu Pavon
- 9:40am (1:40pm): Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Patrick Rodgers
- 9:50am (1:50pm): Lucas Glover, Rickie Flower
- 10:05am (2:05pm): Erik van Rooyen, Jason Day
- 10:15am (2:15pm): Tom Kim, Mackenzie Hughes
- 10:25am (2:25pm): Cam Davis, Byeong Hun An
- 10:35am (2:35pm): Grayson Murray, Taylor Moore
- 10:45am (2:45pm): Patrick Cantlay, Si Woo Kim
- 10:55am (2:55pm): Ludvig Aberg, Keegan Bradley
- 11:05am (3:05pm): Sahith Theegala, Stephan Jaeger
- 11:15am (3:15pm): Austin Eckorat, Viktor Hovland
- 11:30am (3:30pm): Seamus Power, Chris Kirk
- 11:40am (3:40pm): Nick Taylor, Brian Harman
- 11:50am (3:50pm): Cameron Young, Andrew Putnam
- 12:00pm (4:00pm): Emiliano Grillo, Webb Simpson
- 12:10pm (4:10pm): Lee Hodges, Brendon Todd
- 12:20pm (4:20pm): Justin Thomas, Eric Cole
- 12:30pm (4:30pm): Corey Conners, Sungjae Im
- 12:40pm (4:40pm): Justin Lower, Tom Hoge
- 12:55pm (4:55pm): Sam Burns, Max Homa
- 1:05pm (5:05pm): Harris English, Rory McIlroy
- 1:15pm (5:15pm): Russell Henley, Hideki Matsuyama
- 1:25pm (5:25pm): Wyndham Clark, Will Zalatoris
- 1:35pm (5:35pm): Scottie Scheffler, Shane Lowry
How To Watch The Arnold Palmer Invitational In The US
EDT
Sunday 10 March: 12.30pm-2.30pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 2.30pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)
How To Watch The Arnold Palmer Invitational In The UK
GMT
Sunday 10 March: 2.30pm-10.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 7.00pm-10.0pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
