Heading into the final round of the PGA Tour's fourth Signature Event of 2024, up to seven players realistically stand a chance of taking home the Arnold Palmer Invitational title and a check for $4 million.

Two thirds of the current top-six on the leaderboard are Major winners, including the leading pair, Shane Lowry and Scottie Scheffler - both on nine-under and teeing off in the final group at Bay Hill.

Wyndham Clark begins one stroke back after surviving a potential rules infringement during his final hole on Saturday, while Will Zalatoris, Russell Henley, and Hideki Matsuyama make up the T4 group on seven-under.

A previous winner of this event, Rory McIlroy begins Sunday on -5 and must win the tournament while hoping Scheffler falls away considerably if he is to return to World No.1.

It is all to play for at Bay Hill, then, where a number of big names also missed the cut as conditions remained tough. One of those players was Tommy Fleetwood, who carded a 10 on the par-5 6th hole, with another being defending champion, Kurt Kitayama.

Below is the full list of tee times and groupings for the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Arnold Palmer Invitational Tee Times - Round Four

EDT (GMT)

8:40am (12:40pm): Nick Dunlap, Jake Knapp

Wyndham Clark, Will Zalatoris 1:35pm (5:35pm): Scottie Scheffler, Shane Lowry

How To Watch The Arnold Palmer Invitational In The US

EDT

Sunday 10 March: 12.30pm-2.30pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 2.30pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)

How To Watch The Arnold Palmer Invitational In The UK

GMT

Sunday 10 March: 2.30pm-10.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 7.00pm-10.0pm (Sky Sports Main Event)