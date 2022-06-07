Arccos Golf Reveals Limited Edition Smoke Smart Sensors

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Arccos Golf has introduced a new limited-edition ‘Smoke’ finish version of its new Gen3 Smart Sensors to offer golfers a modern, fresh look. Combining this with the new Link (Gen2) wearable, Arccos is set to provide golfers with a rare opportunity to track on-course data with its new dark grey and black sensors instead of the distinctive Arccos green for the first time.

- Buy the limited-edition Arccos Smoke Smart Sensors bundle for £264.98 (opens in new tab)

“The new Smoke edition of our industry leading Smart Sensors provides something different for golfers wanting to use Arccos and we see it as a great extension to our line-up,” said Steve Obsitnik, Arccos President & COO.

(Image credit: Arccos Golf)

“We’re excited for players to experience this limited offering as we look to further enhance our platform,” he added.

Those golfers choosing the new sleek design will receive 13 club Smart Sensors, plus the all-new P3 Putter Sensor that is more than 40 percent smaller and 20 percent lighter than its predecessor. The system features the latest automatic shot tracking technology powered by A.I. machine learning that tightly integrates Arccos hardware and software to help golfers gain a precise understanding of their game and improve faster.

Smoke Smart Sensors can be purchased at arccosgolf.com (opens in new tab) while supplies last, at an MSRP of £199.99. All purchases include the first-year membership - billed annually thereafter at $12.99 per month. Existing members are entitled to a discounted price of £139.99, while the limited-edition set is also available as part of a bundle with the new Link for £264.98. These offers provide savings of £60 and £70 respectively.

(Image credit: Arccos Golf)

Arccos Golf offers one of the best golf shot tracking apps and devices on the market, and Arccos members have recorded more than 10 million rounds and 525 million shots while playing courses in 194 countries since the inception of the brand. This feeds the world’s largest on-course dataset, now including over 35 billion separate data points, which powers Arccos’ Strokes Gained engine that allows a player to select their personal handicap goal, then provides personalized analysis for every game aspect and each club in the bag.