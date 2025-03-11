'I Have No Idea Who This Guy Is But I Owe Him At Least Dinner!' - Anthony Kim Explains How A Social Media Rumor Ultimately Led To His Pro Golf Comeback
Kim was out of the game for 12 years before revealing how a random rumor on Twitter ultimately led to his pro golf return with LIV
Once among the brightest young talents in professional golf, Anthony Kim disappeared form the game for 12 years before surprisingly re-emerging in 2024 and quickly signing with the LIV Golf League.
Exactly what happened during Kim's enforced hiatus will - for now - remain something of a mystery, although the 39-year-old has since shared that he was struggling with addiction, depression and anxiety during much of that decade or so.
The details involved in that break will be shared when the time is right, according to Kim, but the man himself has at least partly explained the peculiar circumstances surrounding his return and why he ultimately opted to go with LIV Golf over the PGA Tour.
Confirmed by Kim while speaking to Rick Shiels during a recent match on the latter's YouTube channel, both the PGA Tour and LIV Golf League were interesting in adding the three-time pro winner to its ranks around January 2024.
Fuelled by a desire to continue turning his life around and being a good role model for his young daughter, Kim eventually came around to the idea. But this was after - in his own words - having barely touched a golf club for the past 12 years.
The tours were apparently aware of Kim's situation but felt the former world star was still worth pursuing, even if Kim wasn't so sure.
Speaking to Shiels about the prospect of returning to the pro game, Kim said: "It definitely wasn't something that I thought was even possible. I had heard there was some interest in me coming back to golf, but then they had heard how far removed I was from the game and I figured there was zero chance.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"Nor did I even want to play golf [at that point] because the last memories I have of playing golf are not fun. It was injury, struggle, addiction, depression, mental illness. So golf wasn't something I remembered and I was like 'yeah, let's go do this.' Wasn't even on my radar.
"But once I got sober for a few months and realized that both tours wanted me to play, I started taking it a little more seriously."
A deal to bring Kim to the LIV Golf League was agreed shortly before LIV Golf Jeddah in March 2024 - the third event of the campaign - and the enigmatic Californian went on to finish 53rd out of 54 players.
A 16-over score for the week might have been disappointing to Kim, but given the circumstances it was not a bad effort at all. And as the season wore on, he would make steady improvements to earn just less than $1 million in prize money.
Less than a year earlier, though, Kim playing pro golf at all wasn't even on anyone's radar. Except from "some random guy" on social media. Kim revealed that his whole second career is arguably down to a post from someone on X (formerly Twitter) - a person he is extremely grateful for.
Kim explained: "The funny thing is that this conversation [about coming back] really got started because some random guy posted on his Twitter.
"I didn't even have Twitter, somebody sent me a picture of the tweet that said LIV signs me for a ridiculous amount of money. I wish they did! That's news to me. I must have been deeper into addiction than I thought!
"But then the rumors started and I got a call from some guys from the PGA Tour who said "is this true? Did you already sign?" At the time, I was like 'I don't even have golf clothes and people are asking if I've just signed for $100 million.'
"It was so insane that it all started from a social media rumor. And I have no idea who this guy is, but I owe him at least dinner!"
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Collin Morikawa Makes 'Hard-Hitting' Suggestion To Combat Slow Play On PGA Tour After Claiming 'Monetary Fines Are Useless'
Speaking at The Players Championship, the two-time Major winner explained how making slow play data public to fans will put pressure on players to pick up their pace of play
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'LIV Isn’t The Mortal Enemy It Was Originally Seen As' - Tyrrell Hatton Admits Relief Over Lighter Reaction To LIV Golf Move Than Early Players Received
The Englishman admitted he spent a week trying to decide whether signing for LIV Golf was the right call and was relieved at the reaction once he moved
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'LIV Isn’t The Mortal Enemy It Was Originally Seen As' - Tyrrell Hatton Admits Relief Over Lighter Reaction To LIV Golf Move Than Early Players Received
The Englishman admitted he spent a week trying to decide whether signing for LIV Golf was the right call and was relieved at the reaction once he moved
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
‘I Lost Almost 30 Yards Off The Tee When I Turned Professional’ - Anthony Kim Opens Up On Nike Equipment Difficulties During PGA Tour Career
Speaking to Rick Shiels, Kim revealed that his Nike driver and golf ball was losing him 'almost 30 yards off the tee' when he turned professional in 2006
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Why The Players Still Can't Be Considered Men's Golf's Fifth Major
The Players Championship is one of golf's greatest events but without LIV players, it still remains in the tier below the four men's Majors
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Sergio Garcia Secures Double Victory At LIV Golf Hong Kong As Phil Mickelson Outlines Major Aspirations Following Best LIV Finish
Sergio Garcia triumphed by one stroke at Hong Kong Golf Club while helping his Fireballs GC to a narrow win in the team competition
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Bryson DeChambeau In The Market For A New Golf Ball - But Which One Would Suit Him Best?
Bryson DeChambeau is having spin issues with his wedges so says he is looking for a new golf ball, but which one should he use?
By Paul Higham Published
-
Jon Rahm's Legion XIII Signs Landmark LIV Equipment Deal With Callaway
Callaway is the first manufacturer to sign up with a LIV Golf team after partnering with Jon Rahm and his Legion XIII side
By Paul Higham Published
-
'That Should Tell You Everything' - Bryson DeChambeau Clarifies Position After PGA Tour Return Claims
Speaking before LIV Golf Hong Kong, DeChambeau reiterated his desire to help grow the 54-hole league following rumors he was set for a return to the PGA Tour
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Laurie Canter Set To Become First Former LIV Golfer To Make PGA Tour Start
The English pro - who spent a couple of seasons with the PIF-backed circuit - climbed into world's top-50 after another good result on the DP World Tour
By Jonny Leighfield Published