'Amazing Talent' Sam Bennett Signs Equipment Deal With Ping
The reigning US Amateur Open champion has won a lot fans, including Ping CEO and President, John K. Solheim
Sam Bennett, the reigning US Amateur champion, has tuned professional and signed with Ping. The 23-year-old is in the field for this week’s Memorial Tournament, and the three-time All-American at Texas A&M will be hoping for a fast start to his PGA Tour career.
The news was announced today by Ping CEO & President, John K. Solheim, and he was full of praise for the equipment giant's latest staff player, who he describes as an “amazing talent”.
“We’re excited to have Sam transition to our professional tour staff,” Solheim said. “His performance in winning last year’s US Amateur received a lot of attention but it was his remarkable play at the Masters that skyrocketed his popularity and made him one of the biggest stories of that week.
“He’s an amazing talent who plays with a lot of confidence and passion, which should serve him well as he begins his professional career. We’re looking forward to having Sam represent the Ping brand.”
Bennett’s performance at Augusta National was indeed very special. The Texas native shot back-to-back 68sin the first two rounds, the lowest by an amateur since 1956, before finishing T16, which earned him low amateur honors for the week.
That result means that Bennett gets to dive straight in at the deep end, with a place in the field secured for this month’s US Open at Los Angeles Country Club.
“I’ve been playing Ping equipment since my junior golf days and my relationship with their team during that time has been a big reason for my success,” said Bennett, who finished 5th in the PGA Tour U standings to gain exempt status on the Korn Ferry Tour through the end of the season.
“Besides making great equipment, they provide amazing service, making sure to properly fit me and custom-build the best clubs for my game. I’m very confident in my equipment, which allows me to go out and focus on winning tournaments. I’m excited to begin my journey as a professional knowing Ping will be with me every step of the way.”
Sam Bennett What's In The Bag?
Here’s a look inside @sammy_golf24243’s bag. He’s making his professional debut this week at the @MemorialGolf. pic.twitter.com/DRZ39UAsfIMay 31, 2023
- Ping G430 LST driver
- Ping G430 MAX 3-wood
- Ping G425 hybrid
- Ping i-Blade irons
- Ping Glide Forged Pro wedges
- Ping PLD Oslo 4 putter
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club.
