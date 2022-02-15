'All About Money' - McGinley Blasts 'Tone Deaf' Saudi Comments
Former Ryder Cup Captain, Paul McGinley, hits out at 'tone deaf' Saudi comments from world's leading stars
Former Ryder Cup Captain, Paul McGinley, has hit out at remarks from the world's leading players amid ongoing speculation of a Saudi-backed Super League.
Speaking on the Sky Sports Golf Podcast, the Irishman followed in the footsteps of fellow Sky Sports colleague, Andrew Coltart, in raising his disappointment over 'tone-deaf' remarks from the world's leading stars. McGinley said, "I don't think it's a good look for the game. I don't think these huge millions of dollars, talk of prize funds and signing-on fees is a good look for what is already a very, very wealthy sport".
"It was quite clear from the reaction afterwards how tone-deaf they are to what's happening in the world at the moment. The conversation so far around Saudi has only revolved around money. As much as they talk about growing the game, it's all about money", the Irishman said.
A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly)
A photo posted by on
McGinley and Coltart remain firm in their stance and Rory McIlroy has repeatedly said he has no interest in joining a breakaway league however, that opinion not shared by Ryder Cup legend and two-time Major champion, Tony Jacklin, who insists, "Players would be mad not to take Saudi millions".
McGinley also spoke of the barrage of criticism Charley Hoffman pointed at the PGA Tour following a rules incident at the WM Phoenix Open last week; before the American oddly concluded, “You wonder why guys are wanting to jump ship”. Hoffman’s comments were supported by the likes of Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau.
"Charley Hoffman's comments were really disappointing for a player who sits on the PAC Committee", McGinley said. The PAC Committee, or Player Advisory Council, is made up of 16 PGA Tour members and consults with the PGA Tour Policy Board (Board of Directors) and Commissioner Jay Monahan on all issues affecting the PGA Tour. McGinley added, "There are only four people on that committee and they sit very closely with Jay Monahan and the PGA Tour board". James Hahn, Kevin Kisner and Rory McIlroy make up the other Player Directors.
Hoffman backtracked his comments by stating, "There's no way that it's ever crossed my mind to go over and play for a competitor. Ever. And if it came across in that Instagram post that I have been reached by them, I have not been reached by them, it came across wrong".
Whilst the 45-year old may yet to have received an approach, it is rumoured 17 PGA Tour members have signed on the the Saudi league, with the likes of Phil Mickelson, Henrik Stenson and Ian Poulter mulling offers.
James joined Golf Monthly having previously written for other digital outlets. He is obsessed with all areas of the game – From tournament golf, to history, equipment, technique and travel. He is also an avid collector of memorabilia; with signed items from the likes of Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, Colin Montgomerie, Ernie Els and Johnny Miller. As well as writing for Golf Monthly, James’ golfing highlight is fist bumping Phil Mickelson on his way to winning the Open Championship at Muirfield in 2013. James grew up on the east coast of England and is the third generation of his golfing family. He now resides in Leeds and is a member of Cobble Hall Golf Club with a handicap index of 1.7. His favourite golf films are The Legend of Bagger Vance and Tin Cup.
-
-
Best Game Improvement Irons
We take a look at the best game improvement irons that could help you find more greens and shoot lower scores
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
17 Guys Have Signed On For Saudi League - PGA Tour Pro
PGA Tour player Kramer Hickok has opened up on what he's heard about the reported Saudi-backed golf league
By Elliott Heath • Published