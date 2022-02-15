'All About Money' - McGinley Blasts 'Tone Deaf' Saudi Comments

Former Ryder Cup Captain, Paul McGinley, has hit out at remarks from the world's leading players amid ongoing speculation of a Saudi-backed Super League.

Speaking on the Sky Sports Golf Podcast, the Irishman followed in the footsteps of fellow Sky Sports colleague, Andrew Coltart, in raising his disappointment over 'tone-deaf' remarks from the world's leading stars. McGinley said, "I don't think it's a good look for the game. I don't think these huge millions of dollars, talk of prize funds and signing-on fees is a good look for what is already a very, very wealthy sport".

"It was quite clear from the reaction afterwards how tone-deaf they are to what's happening in the world at the moment. The conversation so far around Saudi has only revolved around money. As much as they talk about growing the game, it's all about money", the Irishman said.

McGinley and Coltart remain firm in their stance and Rory McIlroy has repeatedly said he has no interest in joining a breakaway league however, that opinion not shared by Ryder Cup legend and two-time Major champion, Tony Jacklin, who insists, "Players would be mad not to take Saudi millions".

McGinley also spoke of the barrage of criticism Charley Hoffman pointed at the PGA Tour following a rules incident at the WM Phoenix Open last week; before the American oddly concluded, “You wonder why guys are wanting to jump ship”. Hoffman’s comments were supported by the likes of Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau.

"Charley Hoffman's comments were really disappointing for a player who sits on the PAC Committee", McGinley said. The PAC Committee, or Player Advisory Council, is made up of 16 PGA Tour members and consults with the PGA Tour Policy Board (Board of Directors) and Commissioner Jay Monahan on all issues affecting the PGA Tour. McGinley added, "There are only four people on that committee and they sit very closely with Jay Monahan and the PGA Tour board". James Hahn, Kevin Kisner and Rory McIlroy make up the other Player Directors.

Hoffman backtracked his comments by stating, "There's no way that it's ever crossed my mind to go over and play for a competitor. Ever. And if it came across in that Instagram post that I have been reached by them, I have not been reached by them, it came across wrong".

Whilst the 45-year old may yet to have received an approach, it is rumoured 17 PGA Tour members have signed on the the Saudi league, with the likes of Phil Mickelson, Henrik Stenson and Ian Poulter mulling offers.