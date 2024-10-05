Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Final Round Tee Times

Tyrrell Hatton leads by one stroke, as the Englishman heads out alongside Nicolas Colsaerts at 11.33am, local time, on the Old Course

Rory McIlroy plays a chip shot into the 18th hole at St Andrews
Matt Cradock
Sunday at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is set-up to be an interesting watch, with Tyrrell Hatton searching for a third victory in the tournament, following his successes in 2016 and 2017.

After tying the course record of 61 on Saturday, which included an eagle and nine birdies, the LIV Golfer is at 22-under going into the final day at St Andrews' Old Course, as Nicolas Colsaerts sits at 21-under, following a round at Kingsbarns that included an albatross.

The pair know each other very well, as both were involved in Europe's 2023 Ryder Cup success, with Hatton playing and Colsaerts being one of the vice captains for the week in Rome.

In Scotland, however, the duo will be paired against each other, as they head off at 11.33am, local time, in what should be an interesting watch at the Old Course. Arguably, you could say it's a two-horse race, with the pair a few shots ahead of the chasing pack but, as we have seen from the first three days, scoring has been low, which could play a big part on Sunday.

Below, we take you through the tee times for the last 18 holes, as a two-tee start is in play with half the field going off the first and the other half going off the 10th.

1st Tee (ET/BST)

  • 4.10am (9.10am): Scott Jamieson, Dean Burmester, Connor Syme
  • 4.21am (9.21am): Marcus Armitage, Matthis Besard, Lorenzo Scalise
  • 4.32am (9.32am): Patrick Reed, Padraig Harrington, Sam Jones
  • 4.43am (9.43am): Matt Wallace, Jorge Campillo, Brooks Koepka
  • 4.54am (9.54am): Tom McKibbin, Robert MacIntyre, Cameron John
  • 5.05am (10.05am): Daniel Brown, David Micheluzzi, Joost Luiten
  • 5.16am (10.16am): Robin Williams, Branden Grace, Matthew Southgate
  • 5.27am (10.27am): Jordan Smith, Adrien Saddier
  • 5.38am (10.38am): Thorbjorn Olesen, Daniel Hillier
  • 5.49am (10.49am): Jens Dantrop, Matthew Jordan, Jon Rahm
  • 6.00am (11.00am): Peter Uihlein, Darren Fichardt, David Puig
  • 6.11am (11.11am): Haotong Li, Tommy Fleetwood, James Ashfield
  • 6.22am (11.22am): Rasmus Neergaard Petersen, Tom Vaillant
  • 6.33am (11.33am): Nicolas Colsaerts, Tyrrell Hatton

10th Tee (ET/BST)

  • 4.21am (9.21am): Yannik Paul, Jesper Svensson, Louis Albertse
  • 4.32am (9.32am): Andrew Putnam, Alex Noren, Francesco Laporta
  • 4.43am (9.43am): Grant Forrest, Matthieu Pavon, Richard Mansell
  • 4.54am (9.54am): Shane Lowry, Wilco Nienaber, Rory McIlroy
  • 5.05am (10.05am): Matthew Baldwin, Fabrizio Zanotti, Sean Crocker
  • 5.16am (10.16am): Justin Harding, John Parry
  • 5.27am (10.27am): David Law, Todd Clements, Callum Shinkwin
  • 5.38am (10.38am): Thriston Lawrence, Sung Kang, Alex Fitzpatrick
  • 5.49am (10.49am): Adrian Otaegui, Shubhankar Sharma, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
  • 6.00am (11.00am): Robert Rock, Niklas Norgaard, Sebastian Soderberg
  • 6.11am (11.11am): Yurav Premlall, James Nicholas
  • 6.22am (11.22am): Kazuma Kobori, Maximilian Rottluff

All times ET

  • Sunday 6th October: 6.30am-12.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

All times BST

  • Sunday 6th October: 11.30am-5.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
