Advice Released On How Courses Can Mitigate The UK Drought

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

With the recent hot, dry weather in the United Kingdom prompting hosepipe bans, the Golf Club Managers Association has teamed up with its strategic partners, Rain Bird and STRI Group, to offer advice on how golf courses can tackle the period of extreme heat.

Unsurprisingly, one of the main concerns is limiting the amount of water used on courses, and the organisations have produced a range of practical advice, including balancing irrigation requirements against the available water supply. To achieve this, they advise keeping a record of irrigation usage, being aware of the temporary restrictions and advisory notices and being careful not to infringe them. Other advice includes prioritising greens and irrigating at the optimal time (usually early in the morning).

The groups also point out that the set-up of sprinklers should be taken into account, and they suggest carrying out visual checks using the acronym H-A-P-N-A: Height, Angle, Pressure, Nozzle and Arc. This means ensuring sprinklers are at the correct height to get the necessary range of throw, that the angle of the rotors are level, that there is sufficient pressure to operate the rotors effectively, that the correct nozzle is being used to achieve the necessary coverage and that the arcs have been adjusted to ensure you’re only irrigating the required area.

As well as advice specific to ensuring water is not wasted, there are more tips on how best to use the course. They include performing spot check moisture readings in the morning and afternoon to know when to apply the correct amount of water. It is also recommended to avoid mowing in temperatures over 30°C, to use the correct turf surfactants (or wetting agents) and moving pin locations to avoid wear on the greens.

The suggestions follow a statement from GCMA chief executive Tom Brooke and BIGGA CEO Jim Croxton addressing the challenges. It said: “We must very carefully consider the ongoing and sustainable management of our golf courses, whilst at the same time focussing on priority playing areas and ensuring that we are not exceeding licenced water usage or infringing on any legally enforced restrictions.” It also urged golf club members and visitors to show consideration when playing surfaces aren’t as green as they are used to seeing, and asked that water usage is limited “as much as is reasonably practical at the current time.”

Earlier this week, it was revealed that climate activists had poured cement into golf holes in France after a water ban exemption as the heat wave extends its grip into mainland Europe.