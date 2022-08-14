Climate Activists Pour Cement Into Golf Holes After Water Ban Exemption

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Currently, Europe is in the grip of a heatwave which is heavily affecting a number of factors in daily life. Many countries have implemented water bans, with the heatwave and drought spreading across the continent at a rate of knots.

Golf courses have also been heavily affected, with many struggling to tackle the extreme heat that is taking place. In France, water bans have been put in place, with some golf course greens exempt. This decision hasn't gone down well with some climate activists though, as some have filled golf holes with cement in protest against the exemption.

Climate activists here in France went to golf courses and filled the holes with concreteFrance is facing massive droughts but golf greens have been exempted from water restrictions, so people are taking action https://t.co/VrJqczm3uuAugust 12, 2022 See more

Targeting sites near the city of Toulouse, the activists state that golf is the "leisure industry of the most privileged", with the exemption of golf greens sparking controversy as 100 French villages are reportedly short of drinking water.

Vielle-Toulouse and Blagnac have been some of the golf courses affected by the activists, with a recent petition from those activists stating that "economic madness takes precedence over ecological reason".

Currently, residents of the area can't water gardens or wash their vehicles, whilst golf courses are exempt from the ban nationwide. However, that doesn't mean that restrictions haven't been put in place. In certain areas, watering must be carried out at night with no more than 30% of the usual volume of water.

Parts of the Loire Valley, which is the longest river in France, have actually dried up from the drought (Image credit: Getty Images)

These water bans in France are decided nationally, but the enforcement is at the discretion of regional officials. Currently, one area, Ille-et-Villaine in western France, has banned the watering of golf courses.

Speaking about the action taken, Gérard Rougier of the French Golf Federation stated: "A golf course without a green is like an ice-rink without ice," adding that 15,000 people worked in golf courses across the country and that greens would die in three days without water.

Rainfall is reportedly down 85% in the country, with France recording its hottest ever day back in July and temperatures don't look to reduce anytime soon.