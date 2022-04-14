'A Lot Of Korn Ferry Tour Players Are Going To Get Rich' In Second Super League Tournament

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

There were yet more possible hints released on Thursday about the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series when, it was revealed by Golfweek and USA Today Sports Network journalist, Steve DiMeglio, that players had started receiving emails to register for the second LIV Golf Series event on the 1st - 3rd July.

In the tweet, DiMeglio wrote that he had been told: "Players (have) started receiving emails to register for second LIV Golf series event, to be played in Portland July 1-3 opposite John Deere Classic. As 1 player told me: "A lot of Korn Ferry Tour players are going to get rich."

The LIV Golf Invitational 2022 schedule will visit the following dates and locations:

09-11 June: Centurion Golf Club – London, England

Centurion Golf Club – London, England 01-03 July: Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club – Portland, USA

Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club – Portland, USA 29-31 July: Trump National Golf Club Bedminster – New Jersey, USA

Trump National Golf Club Bedminster – New Jersey, USA 02-04 Sept: The International – Boston, USA

The International – Boston, USA 16-18 Sept: Rich Harvest Farms – Chicago, USA

Rich Harvest Farms – Chicago, USA 07-09 Oct: Stonehill Golf Club – Bangkok, Thailand

Stonehill Golf Club – Bangkok, Thailand 14-16 Oct: Royal Greens Golf Club – Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Royal Greens Golf Club – Jeddah, Saudi Arabia 28-30 Oct: Team Championship, TBC

As seen by the schedule above, we know there will be three PGA Tour events that will be affected by the LIV Golf Invitational Series, with the RBC Canadian Open, which is also the week before US Open, the John Deere Classic and the Rocket Mortgage Classic all being played at the same time as events at Centurion Golf Club, Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club and Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.

At the time of writing, we are yet to hear who has jumped over to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series. However, the CEO of LIV Golf Investments, Greg Norman, has stated that a number of "marquee names" will be announced soon, with it being reported by the Daily Mail, that the Tour has successfully recruited two former-World No.1 players, who are also said to be Ryder Cup heroes.

Along with the marquee names announcement, Norman added: “Quite honestly, it doesn't matter who plays, we're going to put the event on. There's a $4m first prize. I hope a kid who’s 350th in the world wins. It’ll change his life, his family’s life. And then a few of our events will go by and the top players will see someone winning $6m, $8m, and say ‘enough is enough, I know I can beat these guys week in week out with my hands tied behind my back’.”

Cho Minn Thant, CEO and Commissioner of the Asian Tour, Greg Norman, CEO of Liv Golf Investments and Kim Joo-hyung of South Korea at the 2022 PIF Saudi International (Image credit: Getty Images)

But, although there has been reported interest from some players, others have stayed as far as they can away from the LIV Golf Invitational Series, with Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas and many, many others pledging their allegiance to the PGA Tour.

One of the players is Max Homa who, on Wednesday, stated that he knows “absolutely nothing about what’s going on”.

Taking to Twitter, Homa wrote: “My favourite part about this LIV golf stuff is that I, a card-carrying member of the best tour in the world, knows absolutely nothing about what’s going on. I am enjoying the ride with everyone on social media.”

As the new Saudi-backed Tour draws nearer to their first event, we are yet to hear of any players who have actually signed up to it. However, if we take Norman's word, we are likely to hear sooner rather than later.

Following DiMeglio's tweet and Norman's statement of a "kid who’s 350th in the world," it suggests a possibility that those on the Korn Ferry Tour may decide to play in the LIV Golf Invitational Series that week if they are given the oppurtunity. However, with two-and-a-half months still to go, time will ultimately tell...