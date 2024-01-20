'A Great Leader In His Own Way' - Former Ryder Cupper Backs Tiger Woods For USA Captaincy At Next Two Events

Hunter Mahan has backed Tiger Woods to become United States captain for the next two Ryder Cups, with the American, who represented the USA at the Ryder Cup three times in 2008, 2010 and 2014, believing Woods is the man to reverse the Americans’ fortunes after their 16.5-12.5 defeat to Europe at Marco Simone under Zach Johnson’s leadership last year.

Several names have been linked to the Team USA captaincy ahead of the event returning to the States at Bethpage Black in 2025, with Woods seemingly at the top of the list.

Phil Mickelson was one of those linked to the captaincy, but the LIV Golf star has recently ruled himself out due to being too much of a “divisive character”. Former vice-captain Stewart Cink has confirmed his desire for the role, but has deferred to Woods, saying “I think it’s up to him”.

While admitting that Cink would be a popular pick with the players, Mahan says Team USA should try and secure Woods not just for next year, but also for the 2027 event in Ireland.

“They should roll with Tiger for the next two and let it be a four-year commitment,” Mahan told Bunkered. “You’re not too worried about the next one, being at home. The home ones are kind of easy because of the emotion and the crowd is on your side. The one in Ireland is going to be brutal. It’s not going to be the next one you’re worried about.

“I know players love Stewart [Cink] and said he was incredible in the team room so I could see him getting it – but I would have to roll with Tiger.”

Mahan and Woods during the 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite Woods’ famously poor record at Ryder Cups, winning just one of eight matches as a player, Mahan believes Woods has the leadership skills to succeed as a skipper.

“Tiger’s a great leader in his own way,” Mahan said. “You’ve seen it in the Presidents Cup. With Tiger being in the leadership role, he’s a completely different animal. He has this military background which is all about groups and subsets.

“He would plan this thing all out and his preparation for everything would be off the charts so that when guys get there and the tournament rolls around, they would have a plan. He’s going to have everything situated in a way that nobody’s really seen before. He’s going to be beyond prepared and learn from the past mistakes. You have to treat it differently, it’s night and day being at home and being on the road.”

Mahan isn’t the first to back Woods for the captaincy, with former skipper Davis Love III saying last year that the 15-time Major champion is “the next logical choice”. Love added: “Hopefully we can talk him into it.”