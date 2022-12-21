9/11 Families Set For Masters Protest After LIV Golf Decision
9/11 Families United has vowed to take the action at next year's tournament if the decision is not overturned
Following the news that Augusta National will allow LIV golfers to play in the 2023 Masters, a prominent 9/11 survivors group has urged it to reconsider the decision, with the promise to protest if it doesn't.
The group, 9/11 Families United, which represents victims’ families and survivors of the 2001 terrorist attacks, has released a statement reading: “In the aftermath of 9/11, our country agreed we would never forget that horrible day. The only reason the Saudis launched LIV was to try to make the world forget who they are and what they did, including their role in 9/11. Anyone who truly vowed to ‘never forget’ should be appalled by the decision by these golfers to put money ahead of their own country.
“On behalf of 9/11 Families United, we are calling on Augusta National to reconsider their open-door policy to the LIV golfers. If they are welcomed with open arms, we will be at their front door to protest in April.”
The announcement from Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley will have been met with relief from 16 LIV Golf players who are currently eligible for tournament following months of speculation that they may be barred from competing. One of those players, Bryson DeChambeau, reacted to the decision, saying: “As long as you meet the criteria established by the tournament committee, you should be eligible to play. I believe they made the right decision. This Masters will be one of the most exciting Masters in many years”.
However, assuming Augusta National’s decision stands and 9/11 Families United makes good on its promise to protest at next April's event, it will no doubt prove an uncomfortable experience for the club's hierarchy. Ridley’s statement also hinted that qualification criteria may change after the 2023 tournament, and suggested that there could be an announcement during the week it is played.
9/11 Families United has been a vocal opponent of LIV Golf since its inception. In June, it sent a letter to representatives of DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed and Kevin Na expressing families’ anger at their decision to join the Saudi-funded organisation. That drew a response from Mickelson, who expressed his deepest sympathy and empathy for everyone who lost loved ones in the attacks.
