8 Reasons To Buy The New Issue

We take a look inside the January issue of Golf Monthly

January issue
(Image credit: Getty Images)
David Taylor

By published

The new issue of Golf Monthly is packed full of the best new gear, features, tour news and instruction, as well as our FREE 2022 Calendar. We also analyse the technique of some of the world’s best players to see what you can learn from them, and feature exclusives with Justin Thomas, Andy Sullivan and Billy Foster.

Golf Monthly January Cover

(Image credit: Future)

Christmas Subscription

Subscribe to Golf Monthly magazine this Christmas - or give it as a gift.

(Image credit: Future)

1 FREE 2022 Calendar

Plan your year with our 2022 calendar, which features exclusive course images from Kevin Murray.

2022 Calendar

(Image credit: Kevin Murray)

2. Learn from the Best

Top 25 Coach Gary Alliss analyses the best in the business to help us all improve our scores.

Golf Monthly

(Image credit: Getty Images)

3. Billy Foster

The popular caddie tells us about his 40 years on tour with some of the biggest names in the game.

Billy Foster

(Image credit: -)

4. Christmas Gift Guide

We pick out some of the best golf related gifts to put on your list this festive period.

Christmas gift guide

(Image credit: Future)

5. Justin Thomas

We look ahead to a big year for the former World No.1.

Justin Thomas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

6. The Best New Gear

Our testing team put the latest equipment releases through their paces.

Golf Monthly

(Image credit: -)

7. Andy Sullivan

The likeable Englishman is back in form and set for more wins in 2022.

Andy Sullivan

(Image credit: Tom Miles)

8. The Best Courses You Can Play

Our course writers travel all over the UK and Ireland to unearth some of the finest layouts available to all. We also venture to Turkey to visit the wonderful Antalya Golf Club (below).

Antalya

(Image credit: -)

Christmas Subscription

Subscribe to Golf Monthly magazine this Christmas - or give it as a gift.

(Image credit: Future)
David Taylor
David Taylor

David joined Golf Monthly in 2015 as a content editor for the magazine and regularly contributes to the website. He has worked in magazine publishing and editing since 2003. He is a keen golfer and up until recently was a member of Blackmoor Golf Club in Hampshire. He has covered various big events and tournaments for GM, the highlight of which was witnessing Tiger Woods win his 15th Major at Augusta in 2019. Email: david.taylor@futurenet.com

Latest

Golf Monthly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.