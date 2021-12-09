8 Reasons To Buy The New Issue

The new issue of Golf Monthly is packed full of the best new gear, features, tour news and instruction, as well as our FREE 2022 Calendar. We also analyse the technique of some of the world’s best players to see what you can learn from them, and feature exclusives with Justin Thomas, Andy Sullivan and Billy Foster.

1 FREE 2022 Calendar

Plan your year with our 2022 calendar, which features exclusive course images from Kevin Murray.

2. Learn from the Best

Top 25 Coach Gary Alliss analyses the best in the business to help us all improve our scores.

3. Billy Foster

The popular caddie tells us about his 40 years on tour with some of the biggest names in the game.

4. Christmas Gift Guide

We pick out some of the best golf related gifts to put on your list this festive period.

5. Justin Thomas

We look ahead to a big year for the former World No.1.

6. The Best New Gear

Our testing team put the latest equipment releases through their paces.

7. Andy Sullivan

The likeable Englishman is back in form and set for more wins in 2022.

8. The Best Courses You Can Play

Our course writers travel all over the UK and Ireland to unearth some of the finest layouts available to all. We also venture to Turkey to visit the wonderful Antalya Golf Club (below).

