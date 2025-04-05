7 Big Names Who Missed The Cut At The Valero Texas Open

At the halfway stage it's Brian Harman who leads the Valero Texas Open by four strokes, with the former Major winner sat at 12-under-par.

Firing back-to-back 66s, Harman is searching for a first victory since his Open Championship success in 2023, with the American leading fellow countryman Keith Mitchell, who is eight-under.

A number of players sit at seven, six and five-under-par, including the likes of Daniel Berger and Patrick Cantlay, with an interesting 36 holes in place over the weekend in Texas.

However, although a number of players made the cut at TPC San Antonio, several stars also failed to make it into the weekend, with the majority now heading to Augusta National and The Masters off the back of a missed cut.

Below, we take a look at the big names who failed to make it past the two-under-par cutline at the Valero Texas Open.

Ludvig Aberg (E)

The Swede heads to The Masters as one of the favorites, but also heads to the first men's Major of the year with two missed cuts in two starts.

Firing a one-under 71 on Thursday, Aberg then carded a one-over-par 73 on Friday to miss the cut by two strokes. Since his victory at the Genesis Invitational, the 25-year-old has a T22 finish, as well as a missed cut at The Players Championship, and now, the Valero Texas Open.

Akshay Bhatia (E)

The defending champion won't be featuring at the weekend, with Bhatia carding a two-over-par first round and two-under-par second round to also finish at level-par.

Bhatia claimed the Valero Texas Open title 12 months ago but, after a level-par tournament score, he will miss his second cut in three starts, which also includes a third place finish at The Players Championship.

Hideki Matsuyama (+1)

Like Aberg, Matsuyama heads into Augusta National next week as one of the favorites, but will go into the championship following a missed cut at the Valero Texas Open.

Producing a one-over 73 on Thursday, a level-par round of 72 on Friday meant the Major winner was three shots back of the cutline, with it being his second consecutive missed cut after missing the weekend at The Players Championship.

Sam Burns (+1)

Burns' recent struggles continued at the Valero Texas Open, with the American missing a third consecutive cut after failing to make it into the weekend at The Players Championship and Valspar Championship.

Carding a three-under-par first round of 69, Burns would have been hoping to follow it up with another strong showing. However, a triple bogey on the 18th hole extinguished any hope of a weekend appearance.

Max Homa (+3)

Homa's struggles also continued in Texas, with the American carding a four-over-par first round of 76 and a second round of 71 to finish three-over, five back of the cutline.

Prior to the tournament starting, Homa revealed that he had split with long-time caddie, Joe Greiner, with the missed cut his fifth in a row this season.

Tom Kim (+4)

A five-over-par first round of 77 meant an uphill battle for Kim on Friday and, although he carded a one-under 71, he missed the cut by six at TPC San Antonio.

It's his third missed cut of the season, having failed to make the weekend at The American Express and Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Matt Fitzpatrick (+4)

Like Homa, Fitzpatrick also recently parted ways with long-time caddie, Billie Foster, with Fitzpatrick's struggles continuing at the Valero Texas Open.

Producing a four-over 76 on Thursday, a level-par 72 on Friday meant a missed cut, his third of the season, after failing to make the weekend at the WM Phoenix Open and The Players Championship.